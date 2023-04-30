search
Song Yadong UFC Vegas 72

Pros react after Song Yadong stops Ricky Simon in UFC Vegas 72 main event

By Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Song Yadong taking on Ricky Simon.

Song (2o-7-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ had put together a three-fight win streak which included a knockout win over Marlon Moraes.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (20-4 MMA) entered tonight’s main event sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Jack Shore in July of last year. The 30-year-old American hadn’t tasted defeated since 2019 when he suffered a decision loss to Rob Font.

Tonight’s bantamweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Song Yadong. ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was able to dominate Ricky Simon in the standup and did a great job with his takedown defense throughout the course of the fight. After dropping Simon in the final second of round four, Yadong quickly picked up the TKO finish just 1:10 into the fifth and final round. The Team Alpha Male product called out both Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera after his win.

Official UFC Vegas 72 Result: Song Yadong def. Ricky Simon via TKO at 1:10 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Yadong finishing Simon below:

Who would you like to see Yadong fight next following his TKO victory over Simon at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 72, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 72 Bonus Report: Song Yadong one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
Song-Yadong
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 72 Results: Song Yadong KO's Ricky Simon (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event is headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Song Yadong taking on Ricky Simon. Song (2o-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO […]

Song Yadong, Ricky Simon, UFC Vegas 72
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 72: 'Song vs. Simon' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon. Song (19-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since […]

Brian Kelleher, Sean O'Malley
UFC Vegas 72

UFC Vegas 72 undergoes late shakeup with four lineup changes

Susan Cox - April 26, 2023

UFC Vegas 72 has undergone a late shakeup with four lineup changes. It will be this coming Saturday, April 29th that UFC Vegas 72 will take place at the UPC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. […]

Song Yadong, Ricky Simon, UFC Vegas 72
Song Yadong

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon slated for UFC Vegas 72 main event on April 29th

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Following the cancelation of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano, UFC Vegas 72 has a new main event. The two lightweight contenders were expected to headline the event, which takes place later this month. However, due […]

Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong

What's next for Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong after UFC Vegas 60?

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2022
Song Yadong
UFC

Song Yadong issues statement following TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2022

Song Yadong has spoken out following his TKO defeat to Cory Sandhagen. Yadong and Sandhagen shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bantamweight collision headlined UFC Vegas 60 on September […]

Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Pros react after Cory Sandhagen TKO's Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60

Chris Taylor - September 17, 2022

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event was headlined by a key bantamweight contest between perennial contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA), 30, was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ […]

Cory Sandhagen
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 60 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO's Song Yadong (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 17, 2022

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event is headlined by a key bantamweight contest featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Song Yadong. Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), 30, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ […]

Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 60: ‘Sandhagen vs. Song’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 17, 2022

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong. Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), 30, is hoping for a win to put his previous […]