Pros react after Song Yadong stops Ricky Simon in UFC Vegas 72 main event

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Song Yadong taking on Ricky Simon.

Song (2o-7-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ had put together a three-fight win streak which included a knockout win over Marlon Moraes.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (20-4 MMA) entered tonight’s main event sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Jack Shore in July of last year. The 30-year-old American hadn’t tasted defeated since 2019 when he suffered a decision loss to Rob Font.

Tonight’s bantamweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Song Yadong. ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was able to dominate Ricky Simon in the standup and did a great job with his takedown defense throughout the course of the fight. After dropping Simon in the final second of round four, Yadong quickly picked up the TKO finish just 1:10 into the fifth and final round. The Team Alpha Male product called out both Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera after his win.

Official UFC Vegas 72 Result: Song Yadong def. Ricky Simon via TKO at 1:10 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Yadong finishing Simon below:

That dude Song is a beast frfr! #UFCVegas72 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 30, 2023

This division has so many killers! #UFCVegas72 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 30, 2023

Great Performance by @SongYadongLFG 👏🏻 — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) April 30, 2023

Who would you like to see Yadong fight next following his TKO victory over Simon at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!