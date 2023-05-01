search
Fabricio Werdum

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has gotten jacked since parting ways with the PFL (Video)

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2023
Fabricio Werdum

Former UFC star Fabricio Werdum appears to be in the best shape of his life in the wake of his departure from PFL.

A few years back, Fabricio Werdum signed a deal to fight with PFL. At the time, it seemed like it could be quite a positive relationship – but the veteran only wound up competing once under the promotion’s umbrella.

It was a no contest against Renan Ferreira, which was initially a TKO loss for Werdum that got overturned after it was revealed that he had first managed to submit his opponent.

Now, at the age of 45, it’s not clear what’s next. In a recent interview, though, the Brazilian did confirm that he’s done with PFL.

“My contract with PFL is over,” Fabricio Werdum said. “I did that fight and had all that problem, and stayed out for two years. Not because of that [loss], but I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I needed this time off, and the contract ended.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“If that happens in the future, give me some time to train and I would definitely do it,” Werdum said. “It could be [Francis] Ngannou, [Junior dos Santos] ‘Cigano’, it could be anyone. Maybe even [Cain] Velasquez coming back now. I don’t even know if he will.”

In terms of his physical health, we’d say this video proves he’s doing just fine.

Werdum’s resurgence

The thing about Fabricio Werdum is that you can never count him out. Just when it seems as if he may be drifting away from the MMA scene, he pops back up and makes a splash.

In the months ahead, it’ll be interesting to see if he ends up landing another deal.

Do you want to see Fabricio Werdum compete in mixed martial arts again? What do you think of his physique? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Fabricio Werdum, PFL, Pros react

Former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum's MMA future uncertain after end of PFL contract

Josh Evanoff - March 22, 2023
Fabricio Werdum
Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum announces intentions to move full-time to boxing: "I want to add another belt on the wall"

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2022

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has announced his intentions to get into boxing. The Brazilian was last seen in action at PFL 3 in May 2021. That bout being a no-contest against Renan Ferreira […]

Fabricio Werdum, PFL, Pros react
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Fabricio Werdum eyes PFL super fight: “Hopefully June 24 or July”

Susan Cox - April 26, 2022

Fabricio Werdum is not done with mixed martial arts after all and is eyeing a PFL super fight this summer. The former UFC heavyweight champion withdrew from the PFL 2022 season earlier this year and […]

Fabricio Werdum, PFL, Pros react
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Fabricio Werdum walks back on retirement talks, plans to compete this June in PFL

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2022

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has done a U-turn on his retirement and plans to compete for PFL this summer. Just a matter of weeks ago, Fabricio Werdum noted in an interview that there […]

Fabricio Werdum
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Fabricio Werdum pulls out of PFL 2022 tournament, likely retired: "It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer"

Josh Evanoff - March 29, 2022

One of the heavyweight greats might be hanging up the gloves. PFL’s Fabricio Werdum has announced he’s likely retired. The former UFC heavyweight champion headed over to PFL in 2020. He wound up only having […]

Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington refutes Tai Tuivasa’s claim that he called the cops on Fabricio Werdum: “It was never me calling cops on him”

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2022
Francis-Ngannou-Ciryl-Gane
Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum shares detailed prediction for Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou title fight

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2021

UFC veteran Fabricio Werdum has given his thoughts on what will go down between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. In January, we’ll finally see Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou collide with the […]

Fabricio-Werdum-Fedor-Emelianenko
Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum calls for Fedor Emelianenko rematch: "Fedor was never the GOAT"

Adam Martin - July 4, 2021

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum called for the Fedor Emelianenko rematch, suggesting that “Fedor was never the GOAT.” It was just over 11 years ago in Strikeforce that Werdum and Emelianenko met inside the […]

Fabricio Werdum, PFL, Pros react
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Fabricio Werdum forced to withdraw from slated PFL 6 fight with Brandon Sayles

Adam D Martin - June 3, 2021

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming slated PFL 6 fight with Brandon Sayles. MMAFighting.com first reported that Werdum has been forced out of the tournament, though details […]

Renan-Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Renan Ferreira calls PFL matchmaking "very shady," claims promotion favors Fabricio Werdum

Adam Martin - June 1, 2021

Heavyweight Renan Ferreira called the matchmaking in PFL “very shady” and claims the promotion favors rival Fabricio Werdum. Ferreira picked up the biggest win of his career when he finished Werdum with strikes in a […]