Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has gotten jacked since parting ways with the PFL (Video)

Former UFC star Fabricio Werdum appears to be in the best shape of his life in the wake of his departure from PFL.

A few years back, Fabricio Werdum signed a deal to fight with PFL. At the time, it seemed like it could be quite a positive relationship – but the veteran only wound up competing once under the promotion’s umbrella.

It was a no contest against Renan Ferreira, which was initially a TKO loss for Werdum that got overturned after it was revealed that he had first managed to submit his opponent.

Now, at the age of 45, it’s not clear what’s next. In a recent interview, though, the Brazilian did confirm that he’s done with PFL.

“My contract with PFL is over,” Fabricio Werdum said. “I did that fight and had all that problem, and stayed out for two years. Not because of that [loss], but I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I needed this time off, and the contract ended.” (h/t MMA Fighting)