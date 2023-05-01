Paulo Costa takes aim at Luke Rockhold for having his teeth cracked by Mike Perry: “OMG Luke will have a hard time kissing guys now”

UFC fighter Paulo Costa has taken a shot at Luke Rockhold following his defeat to Mike Perry at BKFC 41 over the weekend.

Following his retirement from mixed martial arts, many weren’t sure whether or not Luke Rockhold would venture back into combat sports. Then, not so long ago, he opted to test the waters in bare-knuckle boxing.

His first opponent would be Mike Perry. Within the bare-knuckle space, Perry has been able to establish himself as one of their dominant players – especially in BKFC.

The two collided in Colorado over the weekend. Following a gruelling encounter, it was ‘Platinum’ who managed to pick up the win before going on to have a face-off with Conor McGregor.

Rockhold, meanwhile, had to sit and lick his wounds – which included having several of his teeth cracked. In a recent tweet, his former opponent Paulo Costa decided to openly mock him.

OMG luke will have a hard time kissing guys now. at least he has a hard chin with a toothless mouth. Perry did it again 👏 . Boxing is so different than mma , especially without gloves dude pic.twitter.com/8oc5thnpfg — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 30, 2023

Tooth fairy 🧚‍♂️ is bringing your teeth 🦷 new and shining u son of bitch https://t.co/TNhW7wJn7H — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 30, 2023

Costa rips Rockhold

It’s clear to see that there is no love lost between these two individuals. They went to war inside the Octagon and although there may be some mutual respect, they certainly don’t like one another.

At the same time, Costa may want to consider being a bit more humble in this instance. Sure, they’re still feuding in some form, but kicking someone when they’re down is rarely a good look.

What do you think about Paulo Costa’s comments regarding Luke Rockhold? Do you believe we will ever see a rematch between them in combat sports? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!