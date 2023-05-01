search
Luke Rockhold Paulo Costa UFC

Paulo Costa takes aim at Luke Rockhold for having his teeth cracked by Mike Perry: “OMG Luke will have a hard time kissing guys now”

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2023
Paulo Costa Luke Rockhold

UFC fighter Paulo Costa has taken a shot at Luke Rockhold following his defeat to Mike Perry at BKFC 41 over the weekend.

Following his retirement from mixed martial arts, many weren’t sure whether or not Luke Rockhold would venture back into combat sports. Then, not so long ago, he opted to test the waters in bare-knuckle boxing.

His first opponent would be Mike Perry. Within the bare-knuckle space, Perry has been able to establish himself as one of their dominant players – especially in BKFC.

The two collided in Colorado over the weekend. Following a gruelling encounter, it was ‘Platinum’ who managed to pick up the win before going on to have a face-off with Conor McGregor.

Rockhold, meanwhile, had to sit and lick his wounds – which included having several of his teeth cracked. In a recent tweet, his former opponent Paulo Costa decided to openly mock him.

“OMG Luke will have a hard time kissing guys now. At least he has a hard chin with a toothless mouth. Perry did it again. Boxing is so different than mma, especially without gloves dude”

Costa rips Rockhold

“Tooth fairy is bringing your teeth. New and shining u son of bitch”

It’s clear to see that there is no love lost between these two individuals. They went to war inside the Octagon and although there may be some mutual respect, they certainly don’t like one another.

At the same time, Costa may want to consider being a bit more humble in this instance. Sure, they’re still feuding in some form, but kicking someone when they’re down is rarely a good look.

What do you think about Paulo Costa’s comments regarding Luke Rockhold? Do you believe we will ever see a rematch between them in combat sports? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50

Song Yadong responds after receiving praise from UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling “Keep the belt, see you in 2024”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2023
Luke Rockhold Mike Perry
BKFC

Luke Rockhold issues statement after suffering broken teeth in BKFC 41 loss against Mike Perry (Video)

Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023

Luke Rockhold was quick to speak out following his TKO loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41. Rockhold made his bare knuckle boxing debut against Perry. In the second round, Rockhold felt something was off […]

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry reacts after cracking Luke Rockhold’s teeth in TKO win at BKFC 41

Christopher Taylor - April 30, 2023

Mike Perry earned another big win in the bare knuckle boxing ring this evening stopping former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) was returning to action this evening in Denver for […]

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth in loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41 (Photo)

Christopher Taylor - April 29, 2023

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth in tonight’s loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) and Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) squared off in tonight’s event headliner […]

Mike Perry, Triad Combat, Michael Seals, Triller
Luke Rockhold

Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

Tonight’s BKFC 41 event was headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Page last […]

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41

BKFC 41 Results: Mike Perry forces Luke Rockhold to quit (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
BKFC 41, Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Results, Highlights
Luke Rockhold

BKFC 41: 'Perry vs. Rockhold' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 28, 2023

Bare Knuckle Boxing takes center stage tonight at 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colorado, as Mike Perry takes on Luke Rockhold in the BKFC 41 main event. Perry (14-8 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) will be returning to […]

ONE Championship
Dana White

Chatri Sityodtong open to co-promotion with UFC: “It’s very clear there are two big giants, one in the east and one in the west"

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023

ONE Championship isn’t afraid of collaboration, according to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. During an appearance on “The MMA Hour” to promote ONE Fight Night 10, which takes place May 5 in Colorado, Sityodtong mentioned the […]

Brady Hiestand
UFC

Brady Hiestand "not surprised" the ref stopped his fight against Batgerel Danaa, eyes Christian Rodriguez at UFC 289: "He didn't even protest the stoppage"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023

Brady Hiestand knew he had the cardio advantage over Batgerel Danaa and thought the longer the fight went, the better it was for him. Entering the fight at UFC Vegas 71, Hiestand was the underdog […]

Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland gets roasted by reporter during recent interview (Video)

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023

Sean Strickland is a character to some. To others, he can’t take a joke. That was the case during a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, a UFC and social media personality that has been prominently […]