VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships

Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas.

A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.

This guy's face swelled like crazy and he's bleeding but he's still going, can't be too healthy pic.twitter.com/jSIae09dt2 — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 16, 2023

The clip garnered attention from some high-profile athletes, including UFC star Conor McGregor who labelled the slap a ‘gorgeous technique’.

Conor McGregor reacts to Sorin Comsa viral RXF championship win

Absolutely gorgeous technique congrats the new heavy weight champion. https://t.co/8DYrjn8EQP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 17, 2023

Slap fighting has been around for decades. However, it’s only catapulted into the limelight in the last several years. With UFC president Dana White’s plan to launch his own Power Slap League, it will only gather more mainstream attention.

Despite receiving a devastating blow in the clip, Cosma eventually defeated his opponent and was crowned the champion of the tournament. The Romanian bagged a heavyweight title, €5000 in prize money, and a swollen face for his efforts.

The controversial sport consists of two slap fighters standing opposite one another and taking turns in open-palming striking their counterpart.

The UFC president has faced criticism from all angles over the last two weeks after he was caught slapping his wife while celebrating New Year’s Eve amidst preparing to launch his own Power Slap League.

Power Slap League debuts on Jan. 18 on TBS. The show was originally scheduled to launch on Jan. 11, but White revealed at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference he purposely pushed it back by a week to allow himself to promote the show properly.

“We pushed it back a week because I was supposed to come back and do, like, this whole media tour, which obviously wasn’t gonna happen when I got back.” said White.

What do you make of Slap Fighting? Are you for or against the newly populated sport? Let us know in the comments!