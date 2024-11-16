Colby Covington replaces Ian Machado Garry to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

By Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington is set to replace Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington

For Colby Covington, the future has been uncertain ever since he was beaten by Leon Edwards. Many felt as if that marked the end of his championship days and, unless he puts a few wins together, they could be right. With that being said, he seems determined to get back in the cage and prove he can still compete with the best welterweights in the world.

RELATED: Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

The veteran has been searching for opportunities for a while now which included the idea of a potential showdown with Ian Machado Garry. Instead, the Irishman was booked against Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa.

However, with Machado Garry being pushed into a number one contender fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov, the door has been opened for Covington to slot in and face Buckley. The news was confirmed by Dana White last night.

White announces Covington vs Buckley

“The new main event for Tampa will now feature Colby Covington taking on Joaquin Buckley. Colby is the former interim welterweight champion and is coming off a championship fight against Leon Edwards. He has wins over guys like Masvidal, Woodley, Lawler and RDA. Since moving to welterweight, Buckley is on a five-fight win streak with three of those coming by finish. In his last fight, he won Performance of the Night with a nasty KO over Wonderboy Thompson.

“Both guys love to talk and I expect this to be a war. UFC Tampa is live Saturday, December 14 and I will see you there.”

Who do you believe will get their hand raised between Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Ian Garry Joaquin Buckley UFC

