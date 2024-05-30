Shavkat Rakhmonov issues cold response to ‘delusional’ Joaquin Buckley’s latest callout

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov didn’t take long to answer Joaquin Buckley’s latest callout for a fight.

Rakhmonov and Buckley are two of the top UFC welterweight contenders hoping to earn a title shot with another win or two in the cage. Rakhmonov is unbeaten in his MMA career, while Buckley has won four consecutive fights to land in the Top 15.

Amidst his ongoing win streak, Buckley has managed to turn from a fan favorite to a heel in recent weeks. He called out Conor McGregor after his last win over Nursulton Ruziboev, drawing boos from the hometown crowd in St. Louis.

Buckley has also claimed that he would win a matchup with a prime Georges St-Pierre in the Octagon. As he prepares for his next matchup, he called out Rakhmonov for a showdown in August.