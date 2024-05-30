Shavkat Rakhmonov issues cold response to ‘delusional’ Joaquin Buckley’s latest callout
UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov didn’t take long to answer Joaquin Buckley’s latest callout for a fight.
Rakhmonov and Buckley are two of the top UFC welterweight contenders hoping to earn a title shot with another win or two in the cage. Rakhmonov is unbeaten in his MMA career, while Buckley has won four consecutive fights to land in the Top 15.
Amidst his ongoing win streak, Buckley has managed to turn from a fan favorite to a heel in recent weeks. He called out Conor McGregor after his last win over Nursulton Ruziboev, drawing boos from the hometown crowd in St. Louis.
Buckley has also claimed that he would win a matchup with a prime Georges St-Pierre in the Octagon. As he prepares for his next matchup, he called out Rakhmonov for a showdown in August.
Shavkat Rakhmonov brutally turns down Joaquin Buckley fight
In a recent tweet, Rakhmonov answered Buckley’s callout.
I thought your Conor callout was delusional, but you’ve actually outdone yourself this time https://t.co/GGuAeNFvzv
— Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) May 30, 2024
“I thought your Conor callout was delusional, but you’ve actually outdone yourself this time,” Rakhmonov responded.
Rakhmonov was linked to a potential showdown with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 305 in Perth before Maddalena’s recent surgery. As of this writing, Rakhmonov remains without a fight booking for his 2024 return.
Rakhmonov hasn’t fought since a second-round submission of Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 in December. He is 6-0 inside the Octagon with recent victories over Geoff Neal and Neil Magny.
Buckley earned an impressive win over Vicente Luque to climb up the welterweight rankings. After an up-and-down tenure at middleweight to begin his UFC career, he’s found a groove at 170lbs.
Rakhmonov and Buckley are both trending upwards in the UFC welterweight title picture. Despite their similar trajectories, it appears that Rakhmonov isn’t interested in a showdown with Buckley for his next UFC outing.
Rakhmonov and Buckley could be on a collision course if they continue their successes inside the cage. But for now, it appears Buckley will need to look elsewhere for his next Octagon assignment.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Joaquin Buckley Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC