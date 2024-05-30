Sean Strickland says the only way he loses to Paulo Costa at UFC 302 is if he “f***s up”

Sean Strickland knows he is a much better fighter than Paulo Costa.

Strickland is set to face Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302 in a five-round fight. Strickland is looking to return to the win column after losing his middleweight title back in January to Dricus Du Plessis.

After Strickland did not get his rematch with Du Plessis, he was booked to face Costa, in a fight he is the betting favorite in. Not only is Strickland the favorite, but he says the only way he loses is if he f***s up somehow.

“The thing with Costa man, he’s a pretty basic guy but just because you are basic doesn’t mean you can’t fight. He just backs up, explodes, looks to catch you with something, that is pretty much the tail of Costa. Back up, explode, catch you with something and then put pressure on you. Don’t be a f*****g idiot… I’m better than Costa, we know that, he knows that. I just have to f**k up, have I f****d before? Yeah, sure, why not, but I don’t think it will be on Saturday,” Strickland said at UFC 302 media day.

Although Sean Strickland thinks the only way Paulo Costa beats him is if he makes a mistake, the Brazilian does have KO power and can capitalize on any mistakes. Costa has won 11 of his 14 fights by knockout so he does have power in his hands. Strickland, of course, made a mistake by standing with Alex Pereira and got caught, so it has happened before. But, the former champ has full confidence he will return to the win column in a big way at UFC 302.

Strickland is coming off a decision loss to Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January. Before that, he scored a massive upset win over Israel Adesanya to become the middleweight champion.