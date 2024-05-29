Kevin Holland reacts to Joaquin Buckley’s recent heel turn, GSP fight comments

Kevin Holland scolded former UFC middleweight foe Joaquin Buckley for his recent declaration that he would beat a prime Georges St-Pierre.

Holland will move back up to middleweight for a short-notice clash with Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302 on Saturday. He returns to the Octagon and the middleweight division after a loss to Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 299 in March.

Holland’s UFC career began in the middleweight division and included a one-punch knockout of Buckley in Aug. 2020. The win was part of a five-victory streak in 2020 that tied the UFC record for most wins in a calendar year.

Since then, Buckley and Holland have both improved as fighters since moving down to welterweight. Buckley, who most recently defeated Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC St. Louis, claimed he would beat a 30-year-old St-Pierre if they fought in the cage.

Buckley’s wild take has been mocked by fellow fighters, including Cub Swanson, in recent days. Holland has added his name to the fighters who have blasted Buckley for his stance on a fantasy matchup with St-Pierre.