Armen Petrosyan issues statement following double backfist KO loss to Shara Magomedov: “It was a lucky punch”
Armen Petrosyan has given his thoughts on his double backfist knockout loss at the hands of Shara Magomedov.
As we know, Armen Petrosyan is a valiant fighter. He is a constant thorn in the side of anyone he faces, and that was certainly the case when he squared off against Shara Magomedov at UFC 308. Unfortunately for Armen, he fell short courtesy of an absolutely brutal double backfist KO.
While all of the talk has been on what Magomedov will do next, Petrosyan certainly gave him a run for his money and even appeared to hurt him in the bout. Alas, many will only remember the victor.
With that being said, Petrosyan’s comments in a recent interview about the nature of the knockout have certainly raised a few eyebrows.
Petrosyan speaks out
“It was a lucky punch,” Petrosyan said. “I was conscious; I was still in control. I heard the coaches shouting that it was the end of the round with 30 seconds left, so I kept working. He caught me. I thought he would go for the finish, but he apparently didn’t. So I looked up and saw the referee [waving the fight off]. I didn’t understand what’s up. Many other people didn’t understand. So I sat on my ass as I was shocked. I was speechless.”
“I don’t consider it a loss. He got gifted a W. The win was simply gifted to him, that’s all. I’ve gotten a billion messages by now, and I have met people [with the same opinion],” Petrosyan continued. “Shara can say whatever he wants now. He holds all of the cards… I saw in his eyes that he was lost. He couldn’t complete any of his actions. Was he able to land his kicks? He couldn’t do anything. I eliminated all of his moves. He was circling the cage, running away from me. Of course, I would like to get an immediate rematch.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
