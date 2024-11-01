Armen Petrosyan issues statement following double backfist KO loss to Shara Magomedov: “It was a lucky punch”

Armen Petrosyan has given his thoughts on his double backfist knockout loss at the hands of Shara Magomedov.

As we know, Armen Petrosyan is a valiant fighter. He is a constant thorn in the side of anyone he faces, and that was certainly the case when he squared off against Shara Magomedov at UFC 308. Unfortunately for Armen, he fell short courtesy of an absolutely brutal double backfist KO.

While all of the talk has been on what Magomedov will do next, Petrosyan certainly gave him a run for his money and even appeared to hurt him in the bout. Alas, many will only remember the victor.

With that being said, Petrosyan’s comments in a recent interview about the nature of the knockout have certainly raised a few eyebrows.