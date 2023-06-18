Sergio Pettis admits he had doubts ahead of Patricio Pitbull fight at Bellator 297: “I thought I was going to lose this fight”
Bellator Bantamweight Champion Sergio Pettis wasn’t sure of his abilities to defeat Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.
Sergio Pettis put the 135-pound gold on the line against Pitbull Freire in the co-main event of Bellator 297. The title fight was held inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Pitbull Freire was attempting to win Bellator gold in a third weight class.
In the end, it was Sergio Pettis who was a step ahead of Pitbull. The bout went the distance and “The Phenom” was awarded the unanimous decision victory. This was Pettis’ second successful Bellator bantamweight title defense.
Sergio Pettis Wasn’t Sure of Himself
During the post-fight press conference, Sergio Pettis told reporters that he didn’t think he’d emerge victorious over Pitbull (via MMAFighting).
“I thought I was going to lose this fight, I ain’t going to lie,” Pettis admitted Friday at Bellator 297’s post-fight press conference.
“I was telling my girl, I’m like, ‘Hey, if I lose to anybody, it’s OK to lose to Patricio Pitbull. He’s a legend.’ So I didn’t think I was going to lose, I just had battles with my mind. I was kind of nervous, scared, all of the above; 18 months off of competing, so I kind of forgot how all of this felt. And I’m surprised. I am surprised. It’s the opposite of Nate Diaz — I am surprised, motherf*****s.”
Now that he’s gotten past Pitbull, “The Phenom” will have his sights set on Patchy Mix, the interim Bellator Bantamweight Champion. The two had a face-off following Pettis’ victory at Bellator 297 and the two were cordial inside the cage. Time will tell when the title unification bout between Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix will be booked, but many fight fans are expecting a banger.
