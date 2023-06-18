Israel Adesanya reflects on 2022 arrest in New York City airport after losing title at UFC 281

By Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya recalls being detained in a New York City airport.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya put the 185-pound gold on the line against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. The title fight was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Israel Adesanya suffered a fifth-round TKO loss, losing the middleweight title in the process. “The Last Stylebender” got the championship back from Pereira by scoring a brutal second-round knockout win over in their MMA rematch at UFC 287.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA SHARES CONSPIRACY THEORY REGARDING FEBRUARY’S UFC LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN ISLAM MAKHACHEV AND ALEX VOLKANOVSKI

Israel Adesanya on post-UFC 281 arrest

Days after his UFC 281 loss against Pereira, Israel Adesanya was arrested at JFK Airport due to having brass knuckles with him. The weapon was a gift from a fan. Israel Adesanya didn’t know it would pose a problem at the airport. Ultimately, charges were dismissed.

Chatting with Ariel Helwani in-studio for MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour,” Israel Adesanya looked back on the situation.

“It’s crazy how life happens,” Adesanya said. “You lose the belt, you go to the airport get arrested. … First thing I did when I got into the cell was meditate for about 15 minutes. [I was in the cell] for about 45 minutes. They were all, like, “What the f***? What are you doing here?’ People started coming like, ‘Oh s***, hey Israel. What happened? We’ll get you out of here as soon as possible.’ That’s life. I like these experiences, whether good or bad, it all happens for my benefit and my favor.”

Adesanya went on to say that he knew he what to do to calm himself during the brief stressful time.

“I sit in the cell and I see people’s graffiti on the wall and I remember just thinking, ‘This is crazy,’” Adesanya said. “I was just fighting at Madison Square Garden literally a few days ago and now I’m in a cell in the airport. So I was like, ‘Right.’ I sat there and I just meditated, just to center myself again. From there it was, ‘Right. Cool. What are we going to do?’”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker Jared Cannonier Marvin Vettori

Robert Whittaker reacts to Jared Cannonier's win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev Jared Cannonier
Khamzat Chimaev

Jared Cannonier has one stipulation for taking a fight with unranked Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Jared Cannonier has no interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev if one key stipulation isn’t in place.

UFC lightweights Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Michael Chandler following UFC Vegas 75: “If you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight IQ”

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Michael Chandler continues to get called out by Arman Tsarukyan.

Manuel Torres, Nikolas Motta, UFC Vegas 75, UFC, Bonus
UFC Vegas 75

UFC Vegas 75 Bonus Report: Manuel Torres one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, UFC, UFC Vegas 75
Marvin Vettori

Pros react after Jared Cannonier beats down Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023
Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Joaquim Silva

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Arman Tsarukyan stops Joaquim Silva (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill responds after Corey Anderson claims that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Jamahal Hill has responded after Corey Anderson claimed that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC.

Daniel Argueta, Ronnie Lawrence, UFC Vegas 75, Results, UFC
Ronnie Lawrence

Controversy! Pros react after Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence ends in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Several pro fighters chimed in after tonight’s Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence fight ended in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage.

Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones following recent staredown at PFL event in Atlanta: "He feels the pressure"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones felt “the pressure” during their staredown at last night’s PFL event in Atlanta.