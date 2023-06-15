Anthony Pettis shares hefty bet on brother Sergio ahead of Bellator 297 fight against Patricio Pitbull

Anthony Pettis will be backing his brother Sergio Pettis in a big way ahead of Bellator 297.

In the co-main event of Bellator 297 on Friday night in Chicago, Pettis is looking to defend his bantamweight title for the second time as he takes on Patricio Pitbull. The Brazilian is the current Bellator featherweight champ and former lightweight champ but is dropping down in weight as he looks to become a three-weight world champion.

Although Pettis is the champion, Pitbull is the betting favorite to win. With that, Anthony Pettis has place a sizeable bet on his brother, as ‘Showtime’ put $50k on Sergio to get the win.

Anthony Pettis bet $50k at +145 odds which means should Sergio pull off the upset, the former UFC champion would win $122,500. Of course, many fans wondered if this was legal due to the James Krause situation and the UFC banning family members from betting, but this is Bellator and Anthony is currently a free agent in MMA. He also has bet on Sergio numerous times in his career, including his last fight against Horiguchi.

Sergio Pettis is riding a five-fight win streak as he’s a perfect 4-0 in Bellator after going 9-5 in the UFC. Last time out, Pettis scored a fourth-round knockout over Horiguchi to defend his title for the first time, in a fight he was losing until he got the KO. To win the title, he beat Juan Archuleta by decision in May 2021. This is also Pettis’ first fight since December 2021 as he tore his ACL and needed surgery.

As for Anthony Pettis, he last competed on the Gamebred Boxing 4 card when he beat Roy Jones Jr. by decision in his pro boxing debut. Prior to that, he was competing in PFL and lost in the semifinals to Stevie Ray by decision after losing to Ray by submission.