Video | New backstage footage from UFC 293 shows Israel Adesanya vowing to get revenge on Sean Strickland: “I promise”

By Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

New footage has been released showing Israel Adesanya reacting to his UFC 293 defeat against Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman

As we know, Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight championship back at UFC 293. He went head to head with Sean Strickland who, against the odds, defeated him pretty handily. We haven’t seen ‘Stylebender’ since then, but the expectation is that he’ll fight for the belt upon his return.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean Strickland’s split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “Costa sucks off the back foot”

One thing we can see, though, is backstage footage from big events. Recently, we had the chance to see Adesanya’s raw reaction to losing the strap.

Adesanya reflects

“You are still the champ,” his mother Taiwo Adesanya said, giving her son a hug. “If you put your gloves down today, you are set for life. So don’t let anything bother you, okay?”

“It’s a good story for [Strickland], I’m proud of him,” Adesanya told his father Oluwafemi. “But I’m gonna get him. We’ll get him back, okay? I promise.”

“We had an off night,” Izzy’s head coach Eugene Bareman said, consoling his fighter. “Couldn’t find what we wanted but we will find it again.”

“Thank you for the opportunity,” he told White in a shot taken later. “Thanks for making that fight happen. Again, it doesn’t matter. Even if it’s his night, it doesn’t matter, it’s still history. It’s a good story for him, it’s a good story for America. It is what it is, that’s the game.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you believe should be next for Israel Adesanya in the Octagon? If he does fight for the middleweight crown again, will he be successful and have another long reign? Let us know your thoughts on this and his career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

