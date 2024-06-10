Video | New backstage footage from UFC 293 shows Israel Adesanya vowing to get revenge on Sean Strickland: “I promise”

Adesanya reflects

“You are still the champ,” his mother Taiwo Adesanya said, giving her son a hug. “If you put your gloves down today, you are set for life. So don’t let anything bother you, okay?”

“It’s a good story for [Strickland], I’m proud of him,” Adesanya told his father Oluwafemi. “But I’m gonna get him. We’ll get him back, okay? I promise.”

“We had an off night,” Izzy’s head coach Eugene Bareman said, consoling his fighter. “Couldn’t find what we wanted but we will find it again.”

“Thank you for the opportunity,” he told White in a shot taken later. “Thanks for making that fight happen. Again, it doesn’t matter. Even if it’s his night, it doesn’t matter, it’s still history. It’s a good story for him, it’s a good story for America. It is what it is, that’s the game.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

