Sean O’Malley offers to “save” UFC 303 amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor: “I’ll fight Jake Paul”

Amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor, Sean O’Malley is ready to “save” UFC 303.

As many fans are likely aware, it seems that the UFC’s pay-per-view at the end of the month is in major danger. That card in Las Vegas is currently slated to be headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. The bout is set to be the first for ‘The Notorious’ since a July 2021 stoppage defeat to Dustin Poirier.

However, it seems that the contest is currently in danger of not happening. As reported by Ariel Helwani, the UFC is currently reaching out to replacements, due to some sort of issue with Conor McGregor. Neither the Irishman nor Michael Chandler has spoken up about the situation as of now. However, it seems that Sean O’Malley is ready to step in.

Well, kind of. Taking to X earlier today, Sean O’Malley stated that he’s currently willing to “save” UFC 303 later this month. However, the UFC bantamweight champion added that he would only be willing to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ quickly responded and accepted the offer.

I’ll fight @jakepaul to save UFC 303 — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 12, 2024

100% will kill Omalley in MMA He’s a small man PFL Vs UFC June 29th — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2024

Now obviously, a fight between Sean O’Malley and Jake Paul won’t be happening on June 29th. Beyond the fact that the UFC would never work with the latter due to his association with the PFL, both men are also booked up. As of now, ‘Sugar’ is set to face Merab Dvalishvili later this year in the second defense of his bantamweight title.

That bout is currently expected for either September or December of this year but remains unmade as of now. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is set to face Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match in November on Netflix. That bout was originally slated for July 20th but was postponed due to ‘Iron Mike’ dealing with medical issues.

With that in mind, it seems that Dana White will have to find someone else to save UFC 303, who is not Sean O’Malley. However, it’s increasingly looking like Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler won’t be going down on June 29th.

What do you make of these comments from Sean O’Malley? Do you believe Conor McGregor will fight at UFC 303 later this month?