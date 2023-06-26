Video | Sean Strickland agrees to spar with random dude from the street ahead of UFC Vegas 76

Sean Strickland agreed to spar with a random dude from the street ahead of UFC Vegas 76.

Sean Strickland

UFC Vegas 76 takes place this coming Saturday, July 1st at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The middleweight main event will feature Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA) vs Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-4 MMA).

Strickland, 32, will be entering the Octagon after his most recent unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) in January of this year.

Magomedov, also 32, is sporting 3 wins in a row coming into Saturday’s fight, his most recent TKO victory was against Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA) in September of last year.

Sean Strickland, while training for his upcoming battle with Abus, encountered a fan identified only as ‘Johnny’ and welcomed him into the cage at Xtreme Couture for a sparring session.

Following the bout, ‘Tarzan‘ released to Instagram the following comment along with a video of the sparring session which can be seen below:

“True story…. When people ask me to spar and I say “show up” lmao Johnny showed up!”

“Welcome to the team man!!! New member of @xcmma”

Strickland knocked ‘Johnny’ down twice, but there were no hard feelings, only praise for the middleweight.

The fan responded to the comment and video Sean Strickland posted saying:

“johnstonsjr Tbh I used to train a ton of MMA and was pretty good but ended up quitting because I couldn’t find fights under 155 and kept getting sick (pneumonia/respiratory infections every couple months). I’d love to put a few months in at the gym and spar with a pro level guy. Sean thanks for making dreams come true”

Would you like to get in the cage with the up and coming middleweight contender?

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 76 next weekend? Who are you picking for the win?

