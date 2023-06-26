Henry Cejudo’s coach suggests Ronda Rousey should return to UFC at featherweight: “Save the weight class”

By Susan Cox - June 26, 2023

Henry Cejudo’s coach is suggesting Ronda Rousey should return to the UFC at featherweight.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda ‘Rowdy’ Rousey (12-2 MMA), former UFC bantamweight champion officially retired from the UFC in 2018. The now 36 year old had won 12 in a row in the Octagon before having back-to-back defeats against Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) in November of 2015 and Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA) in December of 2016. The loss to Nunes would be Rousey’s last fight in the Octagon.

Rousey went on to sign with the WWE in January of 2018.

As of late there has been much speculation that ‘Rowdy’ may in fact return to the UFC after an almost 6 year absence. Not only return, but perhaps fight for the vacant title.

Not unlike Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA), who retired from the UFC in 2020 only to have a change of heart and make his return to the Octagon this past May where he fought and lost to Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) via split decision.

Eric Albarracin, Cejudo’s coach weighed in on what Ronda Rousey should do next, taking to social media with the following posts:

“Should be (at) 145lbs.”

“To save the weight class.”

Albarracin believes Rousey should take a look at coming back to fight in the featherweight division.

It was earlier this month that Amanda Nunes, officially retired from the UFC after defeating Irene Aldana (14-7 MMA) in a bantamweight title fight. Nunes, 35, left the UFC as a two-division champion.

There is now a void in the women’s bantamweight title landscape and some believe Rousey could fill that void. Others, like Albarracin, believe ‘Rowdy’ should try her hand in the featherweight division.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey return to the Octagon and if so, in what capacity? Do you believe, should she return, that she is worthy of getting a shot at the title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC

