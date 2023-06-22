Sean Strickland shares some interesting advice to “dumb” Marvin Vettori after loss to Jared Cannonier

Sean Strickland has offered Marvin Vettori some advice following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier.

Vettori entered the fight as the betting favorite, but after rocking Cannonier early, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ took over and dominated the rest of the scrap. It was a one-sided decision victory for Cannonier and after Vettori lost – which dropped him to 2-3 in his last five – Strickland shared some interesting advice for ‘The Italian Dream’.

“The problem with Marvin you guys, is Marvin’s dumb. Marvin’s stupid. If I went to Marvin and he put me in a position of power and I said ‘Marvin, I want you to stand on one leg, just for five days and I think you will win the fight’ he will stand there on one leg for five days and not move,” Sean Strickland said to The Schmo about Marvin Vettori.

“I just think Marvin needs to find a better short bus driver. You know what I’m saying? Right now, he’s on the short bus, and the people driving the short bus, they’re driving in bad directions,” Strickland continued about Vettori. “I think if Marvin could find a better special needs helper, it will put him in the right direction. Marvin is a tough guy, great cardio a lot of heart, stupid as f*****g dirt but he has all the potential in the world. He just needs better voices.”

To no surprise, Sean Strickland’s advice is not the usual words of wisdom many fighters would provide. Insults aside, the American clearly thinks that all the Italian needs is the right voice to come up with the correct game plan for his fights.

As for Sean Strickland, he is set to headline UFC Vegas 76 against Abus Magomedov on July 1. Strickland enters the fight coming off a decision win over Nassourdine Imavov after losing a split decision to Jared Cannonier last December.