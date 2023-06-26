What’s next for Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett after UFC Jacksonville?

In the main event of UFC Jacksonville, top-10 featherweights threw down as Ilia Topuria took on Josh Emmett.

Topuria entered his first UFC main event coming off a one-sided submission win over Bryce Mitchell back in December. He also entered the scrap being a perfect 13-0 in MMA and 5-0 in the UFC. Emmett, meanwhile, was coming off a submission loss to Yair Rodriguez for the interim featherweight title back in February.

Ultimately, it was Topuria who won a one-sided decision as he dominated the fight and even picked up a rare 10-7 round on one judge’s scorecard. Now, after UFC Jacksonville, here is what I think should be next for both Topuria and Cannonier.