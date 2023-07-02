UFC Vegas 76 Results: Grant Dawson defeats Damir Ismagulov (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Ismagulov (24-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Arman Tsarukyan in his most recent effort this past December. Prior to that loss, the 31-year-old Russian had put together a nineteen-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Grant Dawson (19-1 MMA) has gone 7-0-1 since joining the UFC ranks in March of 2019. ‘KGD’ earned a submission victory over Mark Madsen in his most recent Octagon appearance this past November.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Grant Dawson. ‘KGD’ showcased his excellent takedowns and grappling skills on route to earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Damir Ismagulov. The impressive win extended Grant’s undefeated streak to eleven in a row and he is now 8-0-1 inside of the Octagon.

Official UFC Vegas 76 Results: Grant Dawson def. Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Dawson fight next following his impressive victory over Ismagulov this evening in Sin City?