UFC Vegas 76 Results: Grant Dawson defeats Damir Ismagulov (Video)
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.
Ismagulov (24-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Arman Tsarukyan in his most recent effort this past December. Prior to that loss, the 31-year-old Russian had put together a nineteen-fight win streak.
Meanwhile, Grant Dawson (19-1 MMA) has gone 7-0-1 since joining the UFC ranks in March of 2019. ‘KGD’ earned a submission victory over Mark Madsen in his most recent Octagon appearance this past November.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Grant Dawson. ‘KGD’ showcased his excellent takedowns and grappling skills on route to earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Damir Ismagulov. The impressive win extended Grant’s undefeated streak to eleven in a row and he is now 8-0-1 inside of the Octagon.
😳 @DawsonGrant20y1 has been in complete control through two rounds! #UFCVegas76 pic.twitter.com/X06imN91Sr
— UFC (@ufc) July 2, 2023
Grant Dawson is able to get the decision victory (30-26, 30-27 x2) against Damir Ismagulov #MMA #MMATwitter #UFC #UFCFightNight pic.twitter.com/arvZW0B7UU
— ScottishProblem (@ScottishProble) July 2, 2023
Official UFC Vegas 76 Results: Grant Dawson def. Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)
Who would you like to see Dawson fight next following his impressive victory over Ismagulov this evening in Sin City?
