UFC 297 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight
In the main event of UFC 297 in Toronto on Saturday, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Sean Strickland looks to defend his belt for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis. Heading into the fight, Strickland is a small -138 favorite while the South African is a +108 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the title fight at UFC 297. The pros believe Strickland will get it done, as they think the American can edge out a decision win, as his pressure will be too much for Du Plessis to deal with.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis:
Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: I think they are both awkward to deal with but I do think Du Plessis will have an edge here.
Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: That is a tough one, I’m going to go with Strickland by decision though.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Sean Strickland really surprised me against Israel Adesanya, as did Du Plessis against Whittaker. I think Strickland can edge out a decision, but it’s going to be really close.
Jimmy Flick, UFC flyweight: I’m a Sean Strickland fan, he did surprise me against Adesanya. People underestimate his wrestling and jiu-jitsu, he is good on the ground, and I think he can keep it standing and put the pace on Du Plessis.
Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one but I do think Sean Strickland’s jab will pay dividends. The jab will end up and I think Strickland gets Du Plessis out of there.
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Strickland surprised me against Adesanya and his style is hard to deal with, as he just always comes forward and I think he can edge out a decision against Du Plessis.
***
Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Jim Miller, Mario Bautista, Jimmy Flick, Marcus McGhee, Chase Hooper
Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: Gillian Robertson
