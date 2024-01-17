UFC 297 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis:

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: I think they are both awkward to deal with but I do think Du Plessis will have an edge here.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: That is a tough one, I’m going to go with Strickland by decision though.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Sean Strickland really surprised me against Israel Adesanya, as did Du Plessis against Whittaker. I think Strickland can edge out a decision, but it’s going to be really close.

Jimmy Flick, UFC flyweight: I’m a Sean Strickland fan, he did surprise me against Adesanya. People underestimate his wrestling and jiu-jitsu, he is good on the ground, and I think he can keep it standing and put the pace on Du Plessis.

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one but I do think Sean Strickland’s jab will pay dividends. The jab will end up and I think Strickland gets Du Plessis out of there.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Strickland surprised me against Adesanya and his style is hard to deal with, as he just always comes forward and I think he can edge out a decision against Du Plessis.

Fighters picking Sean Strickland: Jim Miller, Mario Bautista, Jimmy Flick, Marcus McGhee, Chase Hooper

Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: Gillian Robertson