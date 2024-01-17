Sean O’Malley was surprised that Cody Garbrandt called for Deiveson Figueiredo fight

O’Malley questions Garbrandt

“I’m so surprised Cody called for that fight,” O’Malley said on his “TimboSugarShow.” “It shows either one, he’s really dumb, or shows you two, he’s f*cking really confident and really mentally still there.”

“They’re both so quick and fast,” O’Malley said. “The way Figueiredo sits down on those punches. Cody said I was jealous of him the other day. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, is that CTE?’ It’s got to be. Jealous? Pull up his Sherdog (profile). No, don’t. It’s embarrassing.”

Figueiredo, within the context of the smaller weight classes, has been one of the most dangerous fighters on the UFC’s roster in recent years. At the same time, if there’s one thing we know to be true about Cody, it’s that he has big power. Whichever way you slice it, this one has potential.

