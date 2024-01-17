Sean O’Malley was surprised that Cody Garbrandt called for Deiveson Figueiredo fight
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has expressed his surprise at Cody Garbrandt calling for a fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.
For the longest time now, Cody Garbrandt has been facing an uphill battle. While he’s a former champion at 135 pounds, he’s had to deal with a lot of setbacks in the form of big defeats in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, after a return to knockout form last year, ‘No Love’ made it crystal clear that he believes he has another title run in him in the near future.
At UFC 300, he’ll get the chance to test that against Deiveson Figueiredo. In the mind of his rival Sean O’Malley, though, that may not be the smartest move.
O’Malley questions Garbrandt
“I’m so surprised Cody called for that fight,” O’Malley said on his “TimboSugarShow.” “It shows either one, he’s really dumb, or shows you two, he’s f*cking really confident and really mentally still there.”
“They’re both so quick and fast,” O’Malley said. “The way Figueiredo sits down on those punches. Cody said I was jealous of him the other day. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, is that CTE?’ It’s got to be. Jealous? Pull up his Sherdog (profile). No, don’t. It’s embarrassing.”
Figueiredo, within the context of the smaller weight classes, has been one of the most dangerous fighters on the UFC’s roster in recent years. At the same time, if there’s one thing we know to be true about Cody, it’s that he has big power. Whichever way you slice it, this one has potential.
