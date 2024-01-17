Stamp Fairtex faces Denice Zamboanga in first title defense at ONE 166: Qatar

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024

Stamp Fairtex will make the first defense of her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title against Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp Fairtex

The bout will be one of the co-feature attractions at ONE 166: Qatar. This will air live from the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Stamp enters the Circle with the weight of her historic achievement back in September 2023. There, the Thai megastar bolstered her legacy by becoming the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion.

Having previously held World Titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Stamp added the coveted MMA gold to her collection by defeating Ham Seo Hee via a third-round TKO.

Now, Stamp will look to establish her dominance over the division. However, she lures a formidable foe in Zamboanga.

The current #2-ranked contender has earned her spot in the championship conversation with two significant victories.

Zamboanga initiated her ascent to World Title contention with a hard-fought split-decision win over Lin Heqin in December 2022.

Building on this momentum, she followed up with a dominant decision against Julie Mezabarba in April 2023.

Stamp Fairtex, Denice Zamboanga need to put aside friendship

Adding a unique layer to this clash is the fact that Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga are no strangers to each other.

Both women were once teammates, training together at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand. Over time, they developed a close friendship.

Despite their camaraderie, Stamp and Zamboanga have openly acknowledged that when it comes to competing for a World Title, personal relationships must take a back seat.

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex

Related

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo to defend world title against Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024
Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan wants Regian Eersel next: “I think I have a good style to beat him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024

Liam Nolan exudes confidence that he is more than capable of putting an end to Regian “‘The Immortal” Eersel‘s dominant reign.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty to defend Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 16, 2024

ONE Championship’s next live event in U.S. primetime this 2024 will prominently feature Jonathan Haggerty’s highly anticipated first World Title defense.

Kwon Won Il
ONE Championship

Kwon Won Il calls out Fabricio Andrade after ONE Fight Night 18 win: "I’m coming for you"

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 16, 2024

It’s safe to say that Kwon Won Il will not rest on his laurels following his spectacular win at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video last Friday, January 12.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov banked on willpower to win at ONE Fight Night 19: "I couldn't feel my body"

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 15, 2024

Shamil Gasanov demonstrated the true essence of a warrior’s spirit in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video last Friday, January 12.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa

Tenshin Nasukawa praises Takeru Segawa: ‘He’s the icon of kickboxing now’

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 15, 2024
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces two dates for U.S. events in 2024

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 12, 2024

ONE Championship makes a grand return to the United States with two live events scheduled for 2024.

Oh Ho Taek
ONE Championship

Oh Ho Taek embraces challenge in ONE Fight Night 18 bout against Shamil Gasanov

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 12, 2024

Oh Ho Taek is gearing up for the toughest test of his career to date.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade predicts Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 11, 2024

As the excitement builds for ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, Fabricio Andrade will be keeping a close eye on a pivotal bantamweight MMA bout slated for this Friday, January 12.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov expresses admiration for opponent Oh Ho Taek ahead of ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 11, 2024

Shamil Gasanov is fully aware that his upcoming bout against Oh Ho Taek will be no walk in the park.