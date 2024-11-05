Sean Strickland scolded by UFC bantamweight Song Yadong over latest remarks towards Chinese people

Song Yadong Compares Sean Strickland to ‘Toxic Fans’

In an interview with Helen Yee, Song Yadong made it clear that he feels Sean Strickland is being ignorant with his comments about China.

“Last time, I saw your interview with Sean and I heard him say a lot of negativity about Chinese people,” Yadong said. “However, I don’t think he’s ever been to China before, yet believes Chinese people are a certain way. Since he’s talking his way, he’s no different than toxic fans. I believe this is discrimination towards Chinese people. I really respect him as a fighter but, what he’s saying is not good. If he’s willing to, I can show him around China because there’s good and bad in every country.”

This isn’t the first time Yadong has addressed Strickland’s remarks. Earlier this year, Yadong scolded Strickland for saying that China’s biggest exports were “plastic and COVID.” The top-ranked UFC bantamweight took to social media to say that Strickland made “baseless stereotypes” and challenged him to be a good example for fight fans.

It appears Strickland didn’t get the memo, and these two continue to be at odds over the situation. At this time, Strickland hasn’t responded to Yadong’s most recent interview with Yee. We’ll keep you posted as Strickland continues to ruffle the feathers of fellow fighters regardless of weight class.