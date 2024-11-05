Sean Strickland scolded by UFC bantamweight Song Yadong over latest remarks towards Chinese people

By Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024

UFC bantamweight Song Yadong has taken issue with some of Sean Strickland’s recent remarks.

Sean Strickland Song Yadong

Strickland has been known to push the envelope. He often speaks without mincing words and doesn’t abide by social norms. The former UFC middleweight champion also isn’t afraid to poke fun at topics such as race.

More recently, Strickland was interviewed by Helen Yee and made several derogatory comments about Chinese people.

RELATED: SONG YADONG CALLS FOR SEAN STRICKLAND TO START SETTING A “GOOD EXAMPLE” FOLLOWING HIS RECENT REMARKS ABOUT CHINA

Song Yadong Compares Sean Strickland to ‘Toxic Fans’

In an interview with Helen Yee, Song Yadong made it clear that he feels Sean Strickland is being ignorant with his comments about China.

“Last time, I saw your interview with Sean and I heard him say a lot of negativity about Chinese people,” Yadong said. “However, I don’t think he’s ever been to China before, yet believes Chinese people are a certain way. Since he’s talking his way, he’s no different than toxic fans. I believe this is discrimination towards Chinese people. I really respect him as a fighter but, what he’s saying is not good. If he’s willing to, I can show him around China because there’s good and bad in every country.”

This isn’t the first time Yadong has addressed Strickland’s remarks. Earlier this year, Yadong scolded Strickland for saying that China’s biggest exports were “plastic and COVID.” The top-ranked UFC bantamweight took to social media to say that Strickland made “baseless stereotypes” and challenged him to be a good example for fight fans.

It appears Strickland didn’t get the memo, and these two continue to be at odds over the situation. At this time, Strickland hasn’t responded to Yadong’s most recent interview with Yee. We’ll keep you posted as Strickland continues to ruffle the feathers of fellow fighters regardless of weight class.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean Strickland Song Yadong UFC

Related

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler explains why UFC 309 fight with Charles Oliveira is the perfect script after being stiffed on Conor McGregor bout

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024
SHavkat Rakhmonov Belal Muhammad
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov not buying Belal Muhammad's recovery time following infection: "I don't believe it's gonna be six weeks"

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t sold on Belal Muhammad fully recovering in six weeks.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 182
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 182 with Ryan Hall and Cody Stamann

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

The 182nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 100.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls beating up two brothers back-to-back in street fight

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has looked back at a memory that many fans won’t be familiar with.

Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer calls for a rematch with Dustin Stoltzfus following UFC Edmonton: “I want my revenge fight”

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2024

UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has called for a rematch with Dustin Stoltzfus following the latter’s KO win over Marc-André Barriault.

Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi, UFC Edmonton

What's next for Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi after UFC Edmonton?

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2024
Tyron Woodley, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Mike Tyson

Tyron Woodley believes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a "very even fight"

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2024

Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the squash match that many people are making it out to be.

Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

REPORT | Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 official for UFC 311 in Los Angeles

Josh Evanoff - November 4, 2024

It appears that Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 is official for UFC 311 in January.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier seemingly approves Max Holloway trilogy fight for final UFC appearance: "The last dance"

Josh Evanoff - November 4, 2024

It appears that Dustin Poirier wants to face Max Holloway in his final UFC fight.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Ian Garry's talk of a future fight: "He can try and take my zero"

Josh Evanoff - November 4, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has no issue fighting Ian Garry if he needs to.