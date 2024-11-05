Michael Chandler explains why UFC 309 fight with Charles Oliveira is the perfect script after being stiffed on Conor McGregor bout

By Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024

Michael Chandler believes his UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira is the perfect scenario.

Michael Chandler

Chandler was in for a letdown when he trusted that a mega fight with Conor McGregor would materialize. While the fight was booked to take place earlier this year, an injury sidelined McGregor, who won’t be fighting until at least 2025. Chandler then received a crucial lightweight showdown against Oliveira, which is set to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For Chandler, the opportunity post-McGregor couldn’t have been better.

Michael Chandler Couldn’t Have Gotten a Better Script Than UFC 309

During an interview with the New York Post, Michael Chandler explained why the rematch with Charles Oliveira was the best option for him after being stiffed on a Conor McGregor fight.

“It couldn’t have been scripted any better,” Chandler said. “To beat a guy who has now beaten me for the world title. I had one goal when I got into the sport, to be the number one guy in the world, to be widely regarded unanimously as the number one guy in the world. Charles Oliveira stole that from me, beat me fair and square, but he stole that dream from me, and now I get the opportunity to right that wrong in my mind, show up a better fighter, get my hand raised, and then when I beat Charles Oliveira I am the highest ranked guy in the lightweight division not named Arman Tsarukyan or Islam Makhachev. [They’re] fighting in most likely January, it sounds like people are talking about.”

Chandler’s goal is to get revenge on “do Bronx” before seeing Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan live in early 2025.

So, I’ll be cageside watching that fight to watch who my next fight is, who I’m gonna fight for the title,” Chandler continued. “So, you couldn’t have scripted it any better, and it’s at Madison Square Garden, where I have currently been defeated.”

UFC 309 will take place on November 16th. You can count on BJPenn.com to deliver live coverage of the event on fight night.

