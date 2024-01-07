Song Yadong calls for Sean Strickland to start setting a “good example” following his recent remarks about China

Song Yadong has called for Sean Strickland to start setting a “good example” following his recent remarks about China.

Strickland (28-5 MMA), the UFC’s newly minted middleweight champion, is known for making controversial comments and recently did so when he suggested China’s two biggest exports were Plastic and COVID 19.

‘Tarzan’, who is set to defend his title for the first time later this month against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) at UFC 297, recently took to ‘X‘ where he shared the following message for his followers.

“China’s biggest exports….. Plastic and Covid….” – Strickland wrote.

Those remarks clearly didn’t sit well with UFC bantamweight standout Song Yadong, who hails from Heilongjiang, China, as the ‘Kung Fu Kid’ responded to Strickland’s tweet with the following suggestion.

“Hey champ, I respect your skills as a fighter, but we should be talking facts, not baseless stereotypes. As athletes, we ought to focus on what we know best and avoid making unfounded comments. Let’s set a good example, alright?”

Song Yadong (21-7-1 MMA) is set for the biggest fight of his career after scoring back-to-back wins over Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez. The 26-year-old is set to fight former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan on the main card of March’s UFC 299 event in Miami. The Team Alpha Male product has gone 10-2-1 in his thirteen-fight UFC career, with his only two losses coming against Kyler Phillips (decision) and Cory Sandhagen (TKO).

As for Sean Strickland, the brash American will look to extend his current win streak to four when he collides with Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 on January 20th in Toronto. Prior to dethroning Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision at UFC 293 this past September, ‘Tarzan’ was coming off wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

