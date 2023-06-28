Sean Strickland reveals how Abus Magomedov fight was booked: “No idea who the f*ck he was”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t entirely sure who Abus Magomedov is.

‘Tarzan’ has been out of the cage since a short-notice clash with Nassourdine Imavov in January. That bout took place just a few weeks after Sean Strickland suffered a split-decision loss to Jared Cannonier. However, the middleweight contender was undeterred, scoring a decision win over ‘The Sniper’ earlier this year.

Just a few months after that victory, Sean Strickland is set to return to the cage this Saturday. In the main event of UFC Vegas 76, the middleweight contender will face Abus Magomedov. The 32-year-old made his promotional debut last fall, scoring a knockout win over Dustin Stoltzfus. That victory was one for the highlight reel, but his opponent didn’t see it, that much is for sure.

Sean Strickland discussed his return against Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76 media day earlier today. There, the middleweight contender revealed that he didn’t know his opponent when he accepted the fight. However, he accepted the bout due to a desire to stay active, and also get paid.

“Yeah you know I’m happy with Abus, but I don’t know much about the guy,” Sean Strickland stated at UFC Vegas 76 media day this week. “Do you got any pointers for me?… I had no idea who the f*ck he was. So, I’ve been hounding the UFC for a fight, I even offered to do it at 205. But Mick [Maynard] didn’t want me to f*ck up the rankings because there’s a lot of 205ers I would f*ck up.”

He continued, “I had a conversation with Mick, he offered me a couple of ranked guys that I said yes to. They said no. So, I had a choice, I f*cking wait eight months, or I f*cking fight. You know, the money was right and here we are. We all fight for money man. I mean like, if the dollar is right, I’ll f*cking do it man.”

