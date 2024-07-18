Israel Adesanya is bulking up for UFC 305 title fight with Dricus du Plessis: “I think he’s like 105 kilos”

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya is reportedly bulking up in a big way ahead of his UFC 305 showdown with Dricus du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya

On August 17 in Perth, Australia we will see the return of Israel Adesanya. Just under a year after his defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland, ‘Stylebender’ will try and reclaim the UFC middleweight championship when he challenges current champion Dricus du Plessis.

As we know, this is a fight Israel has wanted for a long time now. There’s a real backstory behind this feud and, for Adesanya, he’ll be hungry to prove he still has what it takes to mix it up with the best in this division.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya explains how taking a hiatus was “definitely” the best move for his UFC career: “I’ve got more patience now, more clarity”

In addition to his hiatus from the sport, it also seems as if the former champ has been changing his body in preparation for his comeback.

Hooker reveals Adesanya’s big push

“Israel is … I can’t even bother sparring him at the moment. Like the way he’s hitting me, I think he’s like 105 kilos,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “I’m just like, f*cking just kick, like, just kick me in the leg. And I was like ‘ah get f*cked’. I was just like, nah. Yeah, like that. He’s had some time off. He was carrying some injuries. He spent a lot of time just packing on some size and like a lot of strength, bro. And he’s just he’s hitting like a truck man. Yeah. I can’t even be bothered sparring him, like he’s hitting too hard. So I can’t wait until he can get out there. So if you think you can just walk in his front door and raid his fridge, I think you’re in for a rude awakening.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

That would put Adesanya at around 230 pounds with fight night being around a month away.

Who will get the job done in the main event of UFC 305? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

