Sean Strickland rekindles bad blood with former UFC champ Luke Rockhold: “I’ll f*** you up for fun”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland didn’t take long to hit back at Luke Rockhold’s recent remarks about him.

Strickland won a split decision over former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302 last weekend. He got back in the win column after a close loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

Strickland and Rockhold were supposed to fight earlier in their UFC tenures. They were scheduled to fight at UFC 268 before Rockhold withdrew due to an injury on weeks’ notice.

Strickland and Rockhold have remained on each other’s nerves in recent months, despite their clash never getting re-booked. Rockhold re-stoked the flames of their beef during an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, where he expressed profound hatred for Strickland and his antics.