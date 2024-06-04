Luke Rockhold tells Dana White to bring him back to fight Sean Strickland after UFC 302: “Sign me up”

By Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hoping to sign back on with the promotion to fight Sean Strickland.

Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland

Rockhold fought out his UFC deal back in August of 2022 when he dropped a decision to Paulo Costa. He then fought Mike Perry in BKFC, where he lost by stoppage before defeating Joe Schilling in Karate Combat.

With Luke Rockhold being a free agent, while he was watching UFC 302 alongside Rampage Jackson, TJ Dillashaw, and Bear Degidio on the Jaxxon podcast he asked Dana White to bring him back so he could fight Sean Strickland.

“If you were Dana White would you ever want this guy fighting back for a title? I can’t stand watching this motherf****r fight. F*****g book me, sign me up Dana. I will f*****g end this kid’s life, I guarantee,” Rockhold said.

After Rockhold’s comments, Rampage Jackson asked TJ Dillashaw how he thought the former champ would do against Sean Strickland. Dillashaw was quick to respond as he believes Rockhold matches up well with Strickland.

“Luke would do good man, Luke’s powerful, he’s got a great southpaw stance, just hold your ground and I think you would be great,” Dillashaw said.  “You got to throw combos and you got to feint.”

Luke Rockhold says he has worked with Sean Strickland in the past and doesn’t think he is good on the ground which is why he wants the fight. Rockhold believes he could take Strickland down at will and beat him up to a get stoppage win.

Although Rockhold is calling for a fight with Strickland, it seems unlikely the fight will ever happen. Strickland said he’s holding out for a title shot after his last win, while whether or not White and the UFC even want to bring back Rockhold is to be seen.

Luke Rockhold is the former UFC middleweight champion and is 16-6 in MMA. In his career he holds notable wins over Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida, Jacare Souza, and Michael Bisping.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Luke Rockhold Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier believes Dustin Poirier's retirement comments could be leverage for higher pay: "I believe we will see him again"

Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024
Leon Edwards, Conor McGregor
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards responds to Conor McGregor's 'Loves a decision' barb, weighs in on UFC 303 uncertainty

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has hit back at Conor McGregor’s recent barbs about his tendency to fight the distance.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland makes plans clear following UFC 302 win over Paulo Costa: "Time to sit and wait for a title shot"

Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland plans to sit out following his win over Paulo Costa.

Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards reacts to Islam Makhachev's UFC 302 callout: "It's a massive fight!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Islam Makhachev’s intentions to move up for a dream opportunity to earn a second title.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

UFC reportedly has "sent out feelers" for potential UFC 303 replacements for McGregor-Chandler

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

The UFC has reportedly sent out feelers to find a potential replacement for the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier

VIDEO | Dustin Poirier gets a heroes welcome in Louisiana after UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier finds UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler press conference postponement to be "a little worrisome"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Daniel Cormier admits he’s a bit concerned over the postponement of the UFC 303 press conference in Dublin.

Jake Paul
Dana White

Jake Paul trolls Dana White amid UFC 303 press conference postponement: "I'm not going to talk about it publicly"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Jake Paul continues to poke at UFC CEO Dana White, this time amid the postponed UFC 303 press conference.

Sean Strickland Paulo Costa UFC 302
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland unsure Paulo Costa actually wanted to fight him at UFC 302: "I think Costa maybe just wanted to be friends"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Sean Strickland admits his UFC 302 bout with Paulo Costa was a “weird” one.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167
Dustin Jacoby

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167 with Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Stamann, and John Castaneda

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

In the 167th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Louisville.