Luke Rockhold tells Dana White to bring him back to fight Sean Strickland after UFC 302: “Sign me up”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hoping to sign back on with the promotion to fight Sean Strickland.

Rockhold fought out his UFC deal back in August of 2022 when he dropped a decision to Paulo Costa. He then fought Mike Perry in BKFC, where he lost by stoppage before defeating Joe Schilling in Karate Combat.

With Luke Rockhold being a free agent, while he was watching UFC 302 alongside Rampage Jackson, TJ Dillashaw, and Bear Degidio on the Jaxxon podcast he asked Dana White to bring him back so he could fight Sean Strickland.

“If you were Dana White would you ever want this guy fighting back for a title? I can’t stand watching this motherf****r fight. F*****g book me, sign me up Dana. I will f*****g end this kid’s life, I guarantee,” Rockhold said.

After Rockhold’s comments, Rampage Jackson asked TJ Dillashaw how he thought the former champ would do against Sean Strickland. Dillashaw was quick to respond as he believes Rockhold matches up well with Strickland.

“Luke would do good man, Luke’s powerful, he’s got a great southpaw stance, just hold your ground and I think you would be great,” Dillashaw said. “You got to throw combos and you got to feint.”

Luke Rockhold says he has worked with Sean Strickland in the past and doesn’t think he is good on the ground which is why he wants the fight. Rockhold believes he could take Strickland down at will and beat him up to a get stoppage win.

Although Rockhold is calling for a fight with Strickland, it seems unlikely the fight will ever happen. Strickland said he’s holding out for a title shot after his last win, while whether or not White and the UFC even want to bring back Rockhold is to be seen.

Luke Rockhold is the former UFC middleweight champion and is 16-6 in MMA. In his career he holds notable wins over Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida, Jacare Souza, and Michael Bisping.