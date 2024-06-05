Eddie Alvarez makes bold prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2

Eddie Alvarez Thinks Arman Tsarukyan Defeats Islam Makhachev in Rematch

During his recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Eddie Alvarez explained why he is picking Arman Tsarukyan to get revenge on Islam Makhachev if the two collide again (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Arman beats him,” Alvarez said. “… Arman, because of his wrestling background, he’s going to be able to stop the shot. He may even take Islam down a little bit. Islam won’t be the hammer the entire fight, and we need to see how he deals with that because they’re always the hammer.”

Alvarez also mentioned that he decided he’d pick Tsarukyan to win the fight after seeing Makhachev struggle at certain points in his successful title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. There were times when Poirier had success defending the takedown and he made things more interesting than experts and fans were expecting.

Arman claimed he was actually offered the UFC 302 spot against Makhachev, but turned it down as he felt there wouldn’t be enough time for him to adequately prepare for a title fight. That’s why Dustin Poirier was able to step in and receive what may have been his final shot at undisputed UFC gold.