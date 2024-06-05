Eddie Alvarez makes bold prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2

By Fernando Quiles - June 5, 2024

Eddie Alvarez has made his prediction for a possible rematch between UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev

Makhachev and Tsarukyan had a competitive showdown back in 2019. Makhachev emerged victorious via unanimous decision. While Makhachev has gone on to become a UFC champion with three successful title defenses, Tsarukyan hasn’t done too bad either, going 9-1 since that encounter.

With the two likely meeting again in the near future, Alvarez has made his pick and it might surprise you.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN BELIEVES DUSTIN POIRIER “JUST GAVE UP” IN FIGHT WITH ISLAM MAKHACHEV AT UFC 302: “WHY ARE YOU GIVING UP YOUR NECK?”

Eddie Alvarez Thinks Arman Tsarukyan Defeats Islam Makhachev in Rematch

During his recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Eddie Alvarez explained why he is picking Arman Tsarukyan to get revenge on Islam Makhachev if the two collide again (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Arman beats him,” Alvarez said. “… Arman, because of his wrestling background, he’s going to be able to stop the shot. He may even take Islam down a little bit. Islam won’t be the hammer the entire fight, and we need to see how he deals with that because they’re always the hammer.”

Alvarez also mentioned that he decided he’d pick Tsarukyan to win the fight after seeing Makhachev struggle at certain points in his successful title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. There were times when Poirier had success defending the takedown and he made things more interesting than experts and fans were expecting.

Arman claimed he was actually offered the UFC 302 spot against Makhachev, but turned it down as he felt there wouldn’t be enough time for him to adequately prepare for a title fight. That’s why Dustin Poirier was able to step in and receive what may have been his final shot at undisputed UFC gold.

