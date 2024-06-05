Dustin Poirier reveals lengthy list of injuries sustained in UFC 302 fight against Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier left his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev with some serious injuries.

Poirier suffered a fifth-round submission loss to Makhachev for the lightweight title last Saturday in the main event of UFC 302. Although he lost, Poirier had his moments in the bout and taking to social media on Wednesday, ‘The Diamond’ revealed he suffered some serious injuries, including a partially torn ACL.

Nose is broken bad, rib is broken and my ACL is partially torn. FIGHT LIFE ⚔️ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 5, 2024

It is incredible that Poirier was able to fight through all that at UFC 302. He also reportedly entered the fight with a rib injury which limited his ability to grapple, according to Yves Edwards.

“The way he performed Saturday night, man, that was super impressive to me and nobody knows this, and he’s probably gonna be like ‘Why did you put that out there’ I know Makhachev wasn’t 100 percent, nobody goes into a fight 100 percent, he hurt his ribs like two weeks before the fight and hadn’t wrestled or grappled for two, two-and-a-half weeks. I probably shouldn’t (say it) but to me, it’s more impressive. Against that guy, like you wrestled against that guy with hut ribs, okay, I’m impressed,” Yves Edwards said on MMA Today on Sirius XM about Dustin Poirier.

With the loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier fell to 30-9 and one No Contest as a pro. He also said after the fight that he may retire following the defeat, which he hinted about before UFC 302.

“I mean I know I can compete with the best of these guys. It’s just like if I do fight again, what am I fighting for? Just to fight? I’ve done that 50 times,” Poirier said in post-fight interview. “I don’t know, I got a beautiful girl I love and I gotta see. I think this could be it honestly.”

If Poirier does retire after UFC 302, he will go down as an all-time great and will be a future Hall of Famer. he is the former interim lightweight champ and holds notable wins over Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez among others.