Listen | Hear what Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier had to say during tense faceoff for UFC 302: “Don’t say that or I’ll slap you”

Things got heated last night during Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier’s intense faceoff ahead of UFC 302.

Tomorrow night, Dustin Poirier will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It’s an absolutely huge fight with massive stakes attached to it, as we all know. Makhachev is the favorite, but many fans of ‘The Diamond’ believe he can pull off the upset.

Either way, there’s a chance that it could be the final time we see Poirier make the walk to the Octagon. With that in mind, we can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like heading into the main event of the evening.

RELATED: WATCH | Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier get into intense faceoff after UFC 302 press conference

Ahead of fight night, we got the chance to see the two rivals square off following the press conference. As you’ve probably guessed by now, things got interesting as the pair exchanged words.