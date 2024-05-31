Listen | Hear what Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier had to say during tense faceoff for UFC 302: “Don’t say that or I’ll slap you”

By Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024

Things got heated last night during Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier’s intense faceoff ahead of UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev

Tomorrow night, Dustin Poirier will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It’s an absolutely huge fight with massive stakes attached to it, as we all know. Makhachev is the favorite, but many fans of ‘The Diamond’ believe he can pull off the upset.

Either way, there’s a chance that it could be the final time we see Poirier make the walk to the Octagon. With that in mind, we can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like heading into the main event of the evening.

RELATED: WATCH | Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier get into intense faceoff after UFC 302 press conference

Ahead of fight night, we got the chance to see the two rivals square off following the press conference. As you’ve probably guessed by now, things got interesting as the pair exchanged words.

Poirier and Makhachev sound off on each other

“I’m going to knock you out on Saturday,” Poirier said to Makhachev. “Sleep. I’m going to sleep-stop you. You’re going to be diving for my legs, praying. You’re going to be diving for my legs, you’re going to be laying and praying, that’s what you’re going to be doing, you’re going to sleep, motherf*cker.”

“Don’t say motherf*cker,” Makhachev said. “Don’t say that, don’t say that or I’ll slap you.”

Poirier could then be heard saying, “I have respect for you, brother. … We’re going to fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

While they may shake hands following the fight, you can bet that it’s going to be all business once the cage door shuts behind them.

What do you predict will happen when Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev lock horns tomorrow night in Newark? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

