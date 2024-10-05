Sean Strickland hits out at UFC for event planning ahead of Dricus du Plessis rematch

By Harry Kettle - October 5, 2024

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland has seemingly given away that his rematch with Dricus du Plessis won’t take place in America.

Sean Strickland

As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty outspoken guy. He’s never been afraid to voice his opinions to the masses, and the former middleweight king doesn’t really care who he offends. Still, even with that being the case, the real headline is that he’s still a big contender at 185 pounds.

Despite losing the belt to Dricus du Plessis, he’s been able to bounce back with a nice win over Paulo Costa to set himself up for another crack at the gold. The contest is reportedly set to take place in early 2025, or potentially late 2024.

In a recent tweet, the American hinted that it could be taking place outside the United States – or, at least, that’s what it seems.

Strickland voices frustration

“UFC event planning “I have a great idea, let’s send Sean to go fight for a championship in foreign country where the government absolutely hates him”

U”FC are you f***ing with me or are you trying to tell me you want me to spread freedom?! I wonder at times….”

When he beat Israel Adesanya to claim the belt, Strickland flew to Australia in order to do so. Then, when defending against du Plessis, he made the trip to Canada. Some early rumors are suggesting that the UFC could be set to return down under for the DDP rematch, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.

When do you believe we’ll see Sean Strickland challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship? If you had to put your money on a winner in that fight, who would it be and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

