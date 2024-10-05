Sean Strickland hits out at UFC for event planning ahead of Dricus du Plessis rematch

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland has seemingly given away that his rematch with Dricus du Plessis won’t take place in America.

As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty outspoken guy. He’s never been afraid to voice his opinions to the masses, and the former middleweight king doesn’t really care who he offends. Still, even with that being the case, the real headline is that he’s still a big contender at 185 pounds.

RELATED: Sean Strickland shoots down Khalil Rountree’s chances at upsetting Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Despite losing the belt to Dricus du Plessis, he’s been able to bounce back with a nice win over Paulo Costa to set himself up for another crack at the gold. The contest is reportedly set to take place in early 2025, or potentially late 2024.

In a recent tweet, the American hinted that it could be taking place outside the United States – or, at least, that’s what it seems.