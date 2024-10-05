Sean Strickland hits out at UFC for event planning ahead of Dricus du Plessis rematch
Former UFC champion Sean Strickland has seemingly given away that his rematch with Dricus du Plessis won’t take place in America.
As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty outspoken guy. He’s never been afraid to voice his opinions to the masses, and the former middleweight king doesn’t really care who he offends. Still, even with that being the case, the real headline is that he’s still a big contender at 185 pounds.
Despite losing the belt to Dricus du Plessis, he’s been able to bounce back with a nice win over Paulo Costa to set himself up for another crack at the gold. The contest is reportedly set to take place in early 2025, or potentially late 2024.
In a recent tweet, the American hinted that it could be taking place outside the United States – or, at least, that’s what it seems.
UFC event planning "I have a great idea, let's send Sean to go fight for a championship in foreign country where the government absolutely hates him"
UFC are you fucking with me or are you trying to tell me you want me to spread freedom?! I wonder at times….
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 4, 2024
Strickland voices frustration
When he beat Israel Adesanya to claim the belt, Strickland flew to Australia in order to do so. Then, when defending against du Plessis, he made the trip to Canada. Some early rumors are suggesting that the UFC could be set to return down under for the DDP rematch, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.
