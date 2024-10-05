Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to help Johan Ghazali prepare for MMA debut 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 4, 2024

Johan Ghazali is eyeing a new frontier, and he could have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.  

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre

The young Muay Thai phenom contemplates a potential career shift to mixed martial arts. With the backing of one of the sport’s most legendary figures, the move could turn into reality sooner rather than later. 

During a speaking engagement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Sunday, September 29, Nurmagomedov extended an offer to the 17-year-old. 

The former UFC Lightweight World Champion invited “Jojo” to participate in a full-on training camp in his hometown of Dagestan. It’s an autonomous Russian province renowned for its world-class wrestling and grappling expertise. 

“He is always welcome to Dagestan and train at our gym. In MMA, you need to train in wrestling, and he will improve that by training with us,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by New Strait Times. 

The invitation from Nurmagomedov is a huge endorsement for Ghazali, who continues to make waves under the ONE Championship banner. 

“I know he is young and a very good striker. I wish him all the best. He told me he wants to move to MMA after finishing his current sport,” the UFC Hall of Famer said. 

Johan Ghazali enjoys budding career in ONE

Since signing with ONE, Jojo Ghazali has been nothing short of spectacular.  

He burst onto the scene with an unblemished record. Ghazali captured attention with four consecutive victories on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series. 

His early success was rewarded with a main roster spot to go along with a $100,000 contract, building his reputation as a Muay Thai prodigy. 

Ghazali’s debut on a much bigger stage in December 2023 was even more impressive. There, he demolished Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds, a performance that left fans and pundits in awe.  

Most recently, the Malaysian-American wunderkind lit up Ball Arena at ONE 168: Denver with a stunning first-round knockout of Josue Cruz in their 142-pound catchweight bout. 

Following this impressive win, he is eyeing potential opponents who could bring him closer to a World Title shot in the flyweight Muay Thai division. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

