Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to help Johan Ghazali prepare for MMA debut 

Johan Ghazali is eyeing a new frontier, and he could have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

The young Muay Thai phenom contemplates a potential career shift to mixed martial arts. With the backing of one of the sport’s most legendary figures, the move could turn into reality sooner rather than later.

During a speaking engagement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Sunday, September 29, Nurmagomedov extended an offer to the 17-year-old.

The former UFC Lightweight World Champion invited “Jojo” to participate in a full-on training camp in his hometown of Dagestan. It’s an autonomous Russian province renowned for its world-class wrestling and grappling expertise.

“He is always welcome to Dagestan and train at our gym. In MMA, you need to train in wrestling, and he will improve that by training with us,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by New Strait Times.

The invitation from Nurmagomedov is a huge endorsement for Ghazali, who continues to make waves under the ONE Championship banner.

“I know he is young and a very good striker. I wish him all the best. He told me he wants to move to MMA after finishing his current sport,” the UFC Hall of Famer said.