UFC champion Jon Jones jokes about his new physique
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has joked with fans who are teasing him over his incredible new physique.
As we know, Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship next month. He’ll do so against Stipe Miocic, a man who many consider to be the greatest heavyweight of all time. Of course, ‘Bones’ wants to lay claim to that accolade, which is one of the reasons why he’s fighting Stipe instead of Tom Aspinall.
The logic doesn’t make sense to some given that Aspinall is a dominant interim champion, but such is the nature of mixed martial arts. Recently, Jon posted pictures of himself that seem to show him in even better shape than he was in for his heavyweight debut.
After some fans suggested he may be using performance-enhancing drugs again, he couldn’t help but retaliate on social media.
They were just calling me fat, now I’m on steroids. I love it.
— BONY (@JonnyBones) October 4, 2024
i’ve been secretly taking PHW. pic.twitter.com/8uPm5mCxeq
— BONY (@JonnyBones) October 4, 2024
Jones responds to critics
“They were just calling me fat, now I’m on steroids. I love it.”
“I’ve been secretly taking PHW.”
There are so many different questions to be asked when it comes to the return of Jon Jones. The most important, perhaps, surrounds his future after this contest. Some believe that he will retire regardless of what the result is at Madison Square Garden, whereas others think he’ll want to challenge himself against Tom Aspinall.
Whatever the case may be, things are heating up – and you can bet Jon will keep having fun along the way.
How do you feel about Jon Jones’ new physique? Are you excited to see what he can produce in his sophomore heavyweight fight? Will he go on to fight Tom Aspinall? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
