UFC champion Jon Jones jokes about his new physique

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has joked with fans who are teasing him over his incredible new physique.

As we know, Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship next month. He’ll do so against Stipe Miocic, a man who many consider to be the greatest heavyweight of all time. Of course, ‘Bones’ wants to lay claim to that accolade, which is one of the reasons why he’s fighting Stipe instead of Tom Aspinall.

The logic doesn’t make sense to some given that Aspinall is a dominant interim champion, but such is the nature of mixed martial arts. Recently, Jon posted pictures of himself that seem to show him in even better shape than he was in for his heavyweight debut.

After some fans suggested he may be using performance-enhancing drugs again, he couldn’t help but retaliate on social media.