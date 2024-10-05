UFC champion Jon Jones jokes about his new physique

By Harry Kettle - October 5, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has joked with fans who are teasing him over his incredible new physique.

Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship next month. He’ll do so against Stipe Miocic, a man who many consider to be the greatest heavyweight of all time. Of course, ‘Bones’ wants to lay claim to that accolade, which is one of the reasons why he’s fighting Stipe instead of Tom Aspinall.

RELATED: Anthony Smith thinks Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall at UFC 309 if needed: ‘He doesn’t really give a sh*t’ about Jon Jones

The logic doesn’t make sense to some given that Aspinall is a dominant interim champion, but such is the nature of mixed martial arts. Recently, Jon posted pictures of himself that seem to show him in even better shape than he was in for his heavyweight debut.

After some fans suggested he may be using performance-enhancing drugs again, he couldn’t help but retaliate on social media.

Jones responds to critics

“They were just calling me fat, now I’m on steroids. I love it.”

“I’ve been secretly taking PHW.”

There are so many different questions to be asked when it comes to the return of Jon Jones. The most important, perhaps, surrounds his future after this contest. Some believe that he will retire regardless of what the result is at Madison Square Garden, whereas others think he’ll want to challenge himself against Tom Aspinall.

Whatever the case may be, things are heating up – and you can bet Jon will keep having fun along the way.

How do you feel about Jon Jones’ new physique? Are you excited to see what he can produce in his sophomore heavyweight fight? Will he go on to fight Tom Aspinall? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland hits out at UFC for event planning ahead of Dricus du Plessis rematch

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2024
Kevin Holland and Israel Adesanya
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland takes aim at Israel Adesanya: "Just some guy who can’t stop running backwards and getting clipped"

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2024

Kevin Holland has taken aim at Israel Adesanya.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo reveals he turned down bigger offers from other promotions to make second UFC run

Fernando Quiles - October 4, 2024

Jose Aldo admits he was offered more money to take opportunities outside of the UFC.

Alex Pereira weigh-in
Khalil Rountree

UFC 307: ‘Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.’ Weigh-in Results

Fernando Quiles - October 4, 2024

The UFC 307 weigh-ins will be taking place this morning, and we’ve got live results for you.

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland UFC 297
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya believes “stubborn” Dricus Du Plessis will likely beat Sean Strickland in rematch: “He’s just so weird”

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya believes Dricus du Plessis will defeat Sean Strickland in their anticipated rematch.

Julianna Pena posing

Miesha Tate compares Julianna Pena’s striking to that of Dricus Du Plessis: “Julianna’s striking is extremely underrated”

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024
Kayla Harrison
UFC

Kayla Harrison would happily fight three times at UFC 307: “When you’re the best in the world, you can’t be stopped”

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024

UFC star Kayla Harrison has claimed that she’d fight three times in one night at UFC 307 if called upon.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria sends scathing response to Conor McGregor: “I’ll slap these nuts on his forehead”

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has sent a damning message to Conor McGregor after a recent taunt from the Irishman.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya wants Sean Strickland rematch to prove he's better than him: "I can take this guy"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2024

Israel Adesanya is hoping to get a rematch with Sean Strickland.

Conor McGregor, Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Conor McGregor reiterates 200 million dollar offer to Terence Crawford, 'Bud' responds: "I'm tempted"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024

It appears talks are still ongoing between former UFC champion Conor McGregor and Terence Crawford.