Sean Strickland shoots down Khalil Rountree’s chances at upsetting Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Sean Strickland Dismisses Khalil Rountree’s Chances Against Alex Pereira

Speaking to Helen Yee, Sean Strickland explained why he doesn’t see a scenario where Khalil Rountree pulls off an upset win over Alex Pereira (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I just can’t see Khalil pulling it off,” Strickland told Helen Yee. “I think I may have watched him fight Anthony Smith. I just can’t see it happening. I don’t think he has the tools in the toolbox to beat Alex. He’s not knocking him out. He’s not outstriking him. He’s not outwrestling him. I think Alex is going to make easy work of this fight.”

Those who see Rountree scoring an upset believe his standup is dangerous and could catch Pereira. This is despite the fact that “Poatan” has proven to be one of the most devastating strikers in MMA today.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who will be on desk duties for UFC 307, has warned against those underestimating Rountree. Whether or not “The War Horse” can stun MMA fans this weekend will be a hot topic going into fight night.

