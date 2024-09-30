Sean Strickland shoots down Khalil Rountree’s chances at upsetting Alex Pereira at UFC 307
Sean Strickland does not see a way Khalil Rountree can defeat Alex Pereira.
Pereira headlines UFC 307 this Saturday when he collides with “The War Horse.” Much has been made over the booking, but we’re in fight week and some believe Rountree is a credible threat to “Poatan.” The bout will be contested for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.
One man who doesn’t believe Rountree has a shot this Saturday night is Strickland.
RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND JOINS ALEX PEREIRA FOR UFC 307 CAMP, SENDS A MESSAGE TO DRICUS DU PLESSIS
Sean Strickland Dismisses Khalil Rountree’s Chances Against Alex Pereira
Speaking to Helen Yee, Sean Strickland explained why he doesn’t see a scenario where Khalil Rountree pulls off an upset win over Alex Pereira (via MMAJunkie.com).
“I just can’t see Khalil pulling it off,” Strickland told Helen Yee. “I think I may have watched him fight Anthony Smith. I just can’t see it happening. I don’t think he has the tools in the toolbox to beat Alex. He’s not knocking him out. He’s not outstriking him. He’s not outwrestling him. I think Alex is going to make easy work of this fight.”
Those who see Rountree scoring an upset believe his standup is dangerous and could catch Pereira. This is despite the fact that “Poatan” has proven to be one of the most devastating strikers in MMA today.
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who will be on desk duties for UFC 307, has warned against those underestimating Rountree. Whether or not “The War Horse” can stun MMA fans this weekend will be a hot topic going into fight night.
Regardless of the outcome, BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of the action. You can stick with us for live results and video highlights. We’ll also bring you the post-fight reactions and tidbits once the event has ended.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Khalil Rountree Sean Strickland UFC