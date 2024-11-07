Colby Covington reveals he’s in talks to face Jack Della Maddalena in UFC return: “A top contender fight”

Colby Covington is hoping to make his return to the Octagon in March in Miami against a top-ranked opponent.

Covington hasn’t fought since last December when he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. Now, as he looks to get back into the Octagon, ‘Chaos’ says he’s been in talks with the UFC to face Jack Della Maddalena next in what he says would be a No. 1 contender fight.

"𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚. 𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞… 𝐡𝐞'𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝. 𝐇𝐞'𝐬…"

“We’ve been talking about this fight with Jack Della Maddalena,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “I think it makes a lot of sense. He got a big win in my hometown in Miami last time he was out here so he has a little bit of a name out here. He’s undefeated. He’s hungry. He’s fearless. He’s an exciting fighter. I think that’s a fight that the fans would be intrigued with. I think it’s a high-level fight. It’s a top contender fight that establishes who’s the next contender for the belt. So that’s a fight that’s out there.”

A fight between Colby Covington and Jack Della Maddalena does make a lot of sense. The winner would be in a prime position to get a title shot, while Della Maddalena would get a chance to fight a big-name opponent.

Colby Covington is 17-4 as a pro and coming off the decision loss to Leon Edwards. Before that, he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision. Covington is the former interim champ and has notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia.

Jack Della Maddalena, meanwhile, is undefeated in the UFC and ranked fourth at welterweight. He’s coming off a knockout win over Gilbert Burns.