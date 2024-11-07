Colby Covington reveals he’s in talks to face Jack Della Maddalena in UFC return: “A top contender fight”

By Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024

Colby Covington is hoping to make his return to the Octagon in March in Miami against a top-ranked opponent.

Colby Covington and Jack Della Maddalena

Covington hasn’t fought since last December when he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. Now, as he looks to get back into the Octagon, ‘Chaos’ says he’s been in talks with the UFC to face Jack Della Maddalena next in what he says would be a No. 1 contender fight.

“We’ve been talking about this fight with Jack Della Maddalena,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “I think it makes a lot of sense. He got a big win in my hometown in Miami last time he was out here so he has a little bit of a name out here. He’s undefeated. He’s hungry. He’s fearless. He’s an exciting fighter. I think that’s a fight that the fans would be intrigued with. I think it’s a high-level fight. It’s a top contender fight that establishes who’s the next contender for the belt. So that’s a fight that’s out there.”

A fight between Colby Covington and Jack Della Maddalena does make a lot of sense. The winner would be in a prime position to get a title shot, while Della Maddalena would get a chance to fight a big-name opponent.

Colby Covington is 17-4 as a pro and coming off the decision loss to Leon Edwards. Before that, he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision. Covington is the former interim champ and has notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia.

Jack Della Maddalena, meanwhile, is undefeated in the UFC and ranked fourth at welterweight. He’s coming off a knockout win over Gilbert Burns.

Colby Covington tried to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

Although Colby Covington says he’s in talks to face Jack Della Maddalena, he tried to return sooner.

After Belal Muhammad withdrew from his UFC 310 fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov, Covington says he asked the UFC for that fight for the interim title.

“I offered, I told the UFC that I was willing to step up to the plate,” Colby Covington said to Submission Radio. “I would love to save the show and put on a good show for the fans. They pay their hard-earned money for big mega fights, they need a mega fight, that’s not a mega fight. They need someone who is going to put asses in seats and entertain people. So, I was excited. I wanted the fight and I asked for it but I think they have other plans.”

However, the UFC opted to not go in that direction and now Covington may turn his attention to Della Maddalena.

