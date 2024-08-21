Sean Strickland feels he’ll never win a close UFC fight: “You can’t judge me and say you’re not biased”

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland doesn’t see himself winning a closely-contested fight due to his colorful personality and demeanor outside of the Octagon.

Strickland last fought at UFC 302 against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa, earning a split decision win. He got back in the win column after falling to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in January.

Strickland was on the wrong end of two judges’ scorecards after his clash with du Plessis. He lost by split decision in a fight that was back-and-forth over five rounds.

After falling short at UFC 297, and an odd scorecard given to Costa at UFC 302, Strickland doesn’t have much faith in winning a grind-it-out type of fight.