Michael Bisping sides with Dana White over reaction to Merab Dvalishvili’s leaked cut
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping feels Merab Dvalishvili made a possible fight-determining mistake in leaking his pre-UFC 306 cut on social media.
Dvalishvili scared the masses earlier this week when he posted footage of a nasty face cut he suffered ahead of UFC 306. He posted a clip of him on an operating table to stitch the wound but assured his fans that it wouldn’t put the Sean O’Malley fight in jeopardy.
UFC CEO Dana White didn’t react to Dvalishvili’s post and reassurances positively. He blasted Dvalishvili for leaking the injury, calling it “mind-boggling” and “stupid”.
Despite White’s harsh rhetoric towards Dvalishvili, Bisping agrees with the overall point of the UFC headman’s rant.
Michael Bisping: Merab Dvalishvili “Didn’t think of the implications” of leaked cut
During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping reacted to the Dvalishvili/White drama.
“That is the age that we are living in,” Bisping said. “Dana’s right when he’s talking about boxers, he knows a lot about boxing as well as mixed martial arts, of course. Back in the day, social media wasn’t a thing. The new generation, though, they live on social media. Your entire life is on social media. Granted, I post as well here and there because it’s just a necessary part of what I do…but a lot of stuff stays private. If I was fighting in a main event against Sean O’Malley…and I got cut, I would not post it on social media…
“I’m not talking s*** on Merab. I think he’s awesome, a great guy, incredible fighter…but not everything needs to go on social media,” Bisping continued. “Fighters get injured all of the time, now granted, the fight is still a few weeks away, just a little cut. Probably will be okay…but you can’t blame Dana for being a little bit pissed off. When you’re putting on this mega blockbuster event, one of a kind, spent millions and millions of dollars…we live and we learn, we all make mistakes and he probably didn’t think of the implications.”
As of this writing, O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili remains intact, and the severity of Dvalishvili’s cut wasn’t enough to cancel the main event.
