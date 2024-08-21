Meet Roberto Soldic: The man who Dricus du Plessis doesn’t want you to know about 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2024

Dricus du Plessis made waves after going on a 9-fight undefeated run that culminated with him defending his UFC Middleweight World Title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 this past weekend.  

Roberto Soldic

But he has unfinished business with an old tormentor, and that man goes by the name of Roberto Soldic. 

Du Plessis and Soldic have history dating back to April 2018, when the now-UFC champ stopped Soldic in the second round by TKO to claim the KSW Welterweight Title in Poland. 

His reign, however, was short lived.  

True to his warrior spirit, Soldic bounced back six months later in London, where he delivered a devastating knockout in the third round to reclaim the crown.   

To this day, Soldic remains the last man to defeat Du Plessis. But will we ever see a rubber match between these two welterweight greats? 

Dricus du Plessis and Roberto Soldic: A tale of two paths 

While Dricus du Plessis went on to compete for the UFC after his stint in KSW and had an easy time handling the competition, Roberto Soldic signed with ONE Championship and quickly learned that there are levels to the game. 

At the time, Soldic was one of the most sought-after mixed martial artists on the planet. Every major promotion pursued his signature due to his remarkable resume. 

In fact, apart from being a dreaded hard-hitter, the raw power he possessed led him to two-division glory in KSW — Europe’s largest MMA outfit. 

So, it was safe to say that Soldic entered ONE Championship with considerable fanfare.  

But it was a big step up from the regional circuit, and he felt the change during his first two outings. 

Initially, he suffered a no contest. Then he lost by TKO to former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam. 

He has yet to return to action, but one win could pivot his path toward a showdown with current ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Christian Lee. 

And if he happens to win that fight, the question then would be if MMA fans could ever see a super-fight between old rivals Soldic and Du Plessis. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis ONE Championship UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira

Sean Strickland reacts to Alex Pereira's potential return to middleweight: "He looked like death..."

Curtis Calhoun - August 21, 2024
Dana White, UFC 303
Israel Adesanya

Dana White takes blame for UFC editing out Francis Ngannou mentions, apologized to Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has apologized to Israel Adesanya and taken the blame for the editing error on UFC Countdown which removed a reference to Francis Ngannou.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree reveals he isn't planning on shooting takedowns against Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Khalil Rountree has revealed that he’s not planning on shooting takedowns when he collides with Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall praises Dricus du Plessis following UFC 305 victory

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has praised Dricus du Plessis following his triumph over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Bo Nickal, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Bo Nickal laughs off idea that Islam Makhachev would be D1 NCAA wrestling champion

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has laughed off the idea that Islam Makhachev would be a D1 NCAA wrestling champion.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley clash after Merab suffers cut weeks before UFC 306

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci blasts steroid users in BJJ: “You’re cheating”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2024

As Mikey Musumeci gears up for his high-stakes showdown at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, his focus is not solely on the formidable challenge ahead.

Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: "Our guys are so dumb!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy with bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili for leaking a pre-UFC 306 cut he suffered this week.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | Merab Dvalishvili suffers nasty face cut just weeks before UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

The UFC 306 main event could potentially be in jeopardy after Merab Dvalishvili suffered a severe facial laceration just weeks before the event.

Dricus du Plessis
UFC

Dricus du Plessis betting odds vs. four different UFC title challengers revealed

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

Four different possibilities for Dricus du Plessis’s next UFC title defense present different odds for the South African champion.