Meet Roberto Soldic: The man who Dricus du Plessis doesn’t want you to know about 

Dricus du Plessis made waves after going on a 9-fight undefeated run that culminated with him defending his UFC Middleweight World Title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 this past weekend.

But he has unfinished business with an old tormentor, and that man goes by the name of Roberto Soldic.

Du Plessis and Soldic have history dating back to April 2018, when the now-UFC champ stopped Soldic in the second round by TKO to claim the KSW Welterweight Title in Poland.

His reign, however, was short lived.

True to his warrior spirit, Soldic bounced back six months later in London, where he delivered a devastating knockout in the third round to reclaim the crown.

To this day, Soldic remains the last man to defeat Du Plessis. But will we ever see a rubber match between these two welterweight greats?