Sean Strickland’s coach reveals biggest focus for Paulo Costa clash: ‘He’s a menace…’

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland’s head coach thinks Paulo Costa presents one unique problem for them to consider at UFC 302.

Strickland and Costa will square off in a five-round middleweight co-headliner at UFC 302 on June 1. The winner could potentially earn themselves a middleweight title shot, or at worst, a No. 1 contender fight.

Despite a loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, Costa remains a unique puzzle to solve for Strickland and the rest of the middleweights. He has electric striking and one-punch knockout power to go with his unprecedented athleticism.

Strickland and his team know they’re in for a war at UFC 302 and are focusing on not letting Costa bully him as he has his other opponents.