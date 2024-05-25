Cub Swanson takes issues with Joaquin Buckley claiming he would KO a prime GSP, ‘New Mansa’ responds

By Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has taken issue with Joaquin Buckley claiming that he would knock out a prime Georges St-Pierre.

Cub Swanson

As we all know, Cub Swanson is a big fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. That’s been the case for many years now, and will likely always be true. While he isn’t often listed amongst the best of the best, he has produced some of the very best fights and moments we’ve ever seen inside the Octagon.

On the flip side, Joaquin Buckley is a rising prospect who is aiming to become a world champion. Recently, he took to social media in order to suggest that he would’ve knocked out the great Georges St-Pierre in his prime.

RELATED: Joaquin Buckley makes bold claim for fantasy matchup with Georges St-Pierre: ‘I’d knockout the GOAT’

As you can imagine, there was some backlash – leading to quite the falling out between Cub and Buckley.

Buckley and Swanson go back and forth

Buckley: “NGL if me and GSP fought at the same age (30) I’d knockout the goat TBH.”
Swanson: “Better men have tried and couldn’t do it.”
Buckley: “Get yo ass on a winning streak first Cub talking bout better men.”
Swanson: “I’ll work on that homie. Go ahead and keep chasing clout. Just don’t disrespect the legends of this sport. You haven’t done enough yet.”
Buckley: “Disrespect nah see you never once been on my page and you talking nonsense mf fighters fight and for me GSP is the goat but in my humble opinion I’d knock GSP out at this stag of my game. Just my opinion hoe.”
Swanson: “I was being honest when I said better men have tried. You’re sipping too much of your own Kool-Aid. I’ve been here, you just got here. Have some MF respect lil boy.”

What do you make of this feud? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cub Swanson Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland's coach reveals biggest focus for Paulo Costa clash: 'He's a menace...'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024
Joaquin Buckley, Georges St-Pierre
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley makes bold claim for fantasy matchup with Georges St-Pierre: 'I'd knockout the GOAT'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley thinks he’d sleep the legendary Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon.

Tom Aspinall, Dana White
UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals he tried to get UFC 304 start times changed in recent meeting with UFC brass

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall tried to get the UFC 304 start times switched to benefit the UK fans and fighters.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry makes big promise after UFC 303 announcement: 'About to snake charm a snake charmer'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry plans to out-perform Michael ‘Venom’ Page at his own game at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor reveals prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "He'll knock him out"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2024

Conor McGregor believes Dustin Poirier will defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 next month.

Dana White

Dana White makes two huge announcements for UFC 303, including Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2024
Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall feels UFC 304 interim title fight against Curtis Blaydes is no-win situation: "He's not that popular"

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall admits he doesn’t feel there is much upside to fighting Curtis Blaydes.

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Paige VanZant has attempted to clarify her recent remarks regarding former ONE and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape promises a “masterclass” in UFC 304 fight with Muhammad Mokaev: “I’m going to take his arm off”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

UFC flyweight Manel Kape has promised a masterclass when he takes on Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304.

David Feldman and Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Fight fans react after UFC legend Robbie Lawler is spotted with BKFC President David Feldman

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

A parade of fight fans have reacted to an image of Robbie Lawler hanging out with BKFC president David Feldman.