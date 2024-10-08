Khalil Rountree Jr. targets “Inevitable” Jamahal Hill rebooking after UFC 307 defeat
UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. isn’t planning on taking an extensive absence after falling short of gold last weekend against Alex Pereira.
Pereira defeated Rountree by fourth-round TKO to retain the UFC light heavyweight belt at UFC 307. Despite entering UFC 307 as a significant underdog, Rountree held his own against Pereira and nearly stopped him in the early rounds.
Rountree, despite falling short at UFC 307, has emerged as a star in many fans’ eyes. He could potentially face a Top 5 opponent upon his return to the Octagon.
Just hours after getting battered by Pereira, Rountree is already focusing on his UFC comeback and wants Jamahal Hill to be his return opponent.
Khalil Rountree Jr. eyes Jamahal Hill after UFC 307 title loss
In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Rountree revealed he’s already looking ahead to his comeback after falling short at UFC 307.
“Absolutely. I think it’s almost inevitable,” Rountree said of the Hill fight. “I think he’s ranked number three. So anyone up there in the Top 5 is kind of inevitable [for me]. So let’s see what happens. Pretty shortly here, I’ll be talking to the matchmakers, and the bosses and see what they think…
“I’m here for it all, I’m not done. I’m going to continue and I believe that I’ll have another chance at fighting for a belt. Whether it’s Alex or someone else, if someone’s able to take it from him. I think that fight can definitely still happen.”
Rountree and Hill were scheduled to fight at UFC 303 before Rountree tested positive for a banned substance. Hill was then re-booked against Carlos Ulberg, before Hill withdrew due to injury.
Rountree vs. Hill would feature two of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC light heavyweight division. Hill has a lot to prove after a brutal knockout loss to Pereira at UFC 300, and Rountree isn’t shying away from getting back in the mix.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jamahal Hill Khalil Rountree UFC