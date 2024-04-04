Sean Strickland believes “it’s time” to fight Michael Chiesa over feud about dogs: “You haven’t earned that right”

By Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to fight Michael Chiesa.

‘Tarzan’ regularly takes to social media with his thoughts about politics, pop culture, and society in general. That has led Sean Strickland to cultivate quite a big fanbase online. However, his newest take has earned him the scorn of UFC analyst Michael Chiesa, and several others.

Taking to X earlier this week, Sean Strickland had a series of posts about dogs, and the people that own them. In the view of the former UFC middleweight champion, if you’re a man who is obsessed with your dogs, you have to rethink your life. That’s especially the case if you’re a man, who doesn’t have kids.

That earned a response from Michael Chiesa. On X, ‘The Maverick’ responded to Sean Strickland, taking aim at the former champion’s post. Chiesa stated that the UFC middleweight should rethink his own life, for getting angry at people who love their dogs. That naturally resulted in Strickland challenging him to a fight.

The former middleweight champion added that Chiesa always has talked trash to him, and that’s not right. In a follow-up post, Strickland stated that they won’t fight at the UFC PI, but they’re going to fight regardless.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON CONFIRMED AS AN EXHIBITION, ‘IRON MIKE’ PROMISES TO BRING A “REAL FIGHT” IN JULY

Sean Strickland ranting

Image via: @MMAJunkie on X

Former champion Sean Strickland gets into it with UFC analyst Michael Chiesa

“My girl watches the tiktok sadly, she keeps showing me Miss peaches, the barstool sports guys dog And I asked my girl “does this man have kids” no Let me tell you all something if you’re a grown ass childless man obsessed about a dog you gotta rethink your life.. rich or poor” – Sean Strickland wrote on X.

The post quickly lead to a response from Michael Chiesa, who replied: “If you’re a grown ass childless man hating on someone for loving a dog… you gotta rethink your life. Rich or poor.”

“@MikeMav22 I’m not saying you’re wrong but you talk a lot of shit to me and you haven’t earned that right. You’re not just a random person on x. No free pass. I think it’s time you get an opportunity to be my equal. Not at the PI but I think it’s time.” – Strickland shot back.

As far as this beef is concerned, it won’t be settled in the cage. Sean Strickland is fresh off his loss to Dricus du Plessis in January, which ended his UFC title reign. Since then, he’s called for a rematch with ‘Stillknocks’, but has shown interest in a move to boxing as well.

Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. He last suffered a submission loss to Kevin Holland last July at UFC 291 and has yet to schedule his return to the cage.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Sean Strickland and Michael Chiesa?

Related

Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie already eyeing title fight ahead of UFC Vegas 90 return: "The division is quite dead"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024
Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen believes Dricus Du Plessis only has a "puncher's chance" against him if they ever fight

Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Brendan Allen is confident he’d beat UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis with ease.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre updates fans on his health ahead of potential combat sports return

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre got some encouraging news this week ahead of a potential return to fighting.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor

Coach reveals Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor traded direct messages prior to the Islam Makhachev fight

Susan Cox - April 4, 2024

Coach Diego Lima is revealing Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor traded direct messages prior to the Islam Makhachev fight.

Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir
Frank Mir

Frank Mir opens up on how he and Brock Lesnar were drastically underpaid for their fight at UFC 100

Susan Cox - April 4, 2024

Frank Mir is opening up about how he and Brock Lesnar were drastically underpaid for their fight at UFC 100.

Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg reacts after Ronda Rousey touts herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived: “Poor girl”

Susan Cox - April 4, 2024
Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry vows to retire Colby Covington in potential UFC showdown: “He never puts on MMA gloves ever again”

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has reiterated his desire to take on Colby Covington as their feud continues to evolve.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Video | Sean O’Malley lays a beatdown on influencer Adin Ross after being gifted a new car

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Sean O’Malley had a fun sparring session with influencer Adin Ross after the latter gifted him a new car following his recent win.

Taila Santos
Taila Santos

Former title challenger Taila Santos opens up on her unexpected departure from the UFC: “I wasn’t very happy”

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Former UFC title contender Taila Santos has given her thoughts on her unexpected release from the promotion.

ESPN (Sonnen), © Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Buckley)
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen encourages Joaquin Buckley amidst Ariel Helwani feud: "Don't answer questions. Handle them!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen weighed in on Joaquin Buckley’s recent tense back-and-forth with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.