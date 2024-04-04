Sean Strickland believes “it’s time” to fight Michael Chiesa over feud about dogs: “You haven’t earned that right”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to fight Michael Chiesa.

‘Tarzan’ regularly takes to social media with his thoughts about politics, pop culture, and society in general. That has led Sean Strickland to cultivate quite a big fanbase online. However, his newest take has earned him the scorn of UFC analyst Michael Chiesa, and several others.

Taking to X earlier this week, Sean Strickland had a series of posts about dogs, and the people that own them. In the view of the former UFC middleweight champion, if you’re a man who is obsessed with your dogs, you have to rethink your life. That’s especially the case if you’re a man, who doesn’t have kids.

That earned a response from Michael Chiesa. On X, ‘The Maverick’ responded to Sean Strickland, taking aim at the former champion’s post. Chiesa stated that the UFC middleweight should rethink his own life, for getting angry at people who love their dogs. That naturally resulted in Strickland challenging him to a fight.

The former middleweight champion added that Chiesa always has talked trash to him, and that’s not right. In a follow-up post, Strickland stated that they won’t fight at the UFC PI, but they’re going to fight regardless.

Former champion Sean Strickland gets into it with UFC analyst Michael Chiesa

“My girl watches the tiktok sadly, she keeps showing me Miss peaches, the barstool sports guys dog And I asked my girl “does this man have kids” no Let me tell you all something if you’re a grown ass childless man obsessed about a dog you gotta rethink your life.. rich or poor” – Sean Strickland wrote on X.

The post quickly lead to a response from Michael Chiesa, who replied: “If you’re a grown ass childless man hating on someone for loving a dog… you gotta rethink your life. Rich or poor.”

“@MikeMav22 I’m not saying you’re wrong but you talk a lot of shit to me and you haven’t earned that right. You’re not just a random person on x. No free pass. I think it’s time you get an opportunity to be my equal. Not at the PI but I think it’s time.” – Strickland shot back.

As far as this beef is concerned, it won’t be settled in the cage. Sean Strickland is fresh off his loss to Dricus du Plessis in January, which ended his UFC title reign. Since then, he’s called for a rematch with ‘Stillknocks’, but has shown interest in a move to boxing as well.

Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. He last suffered a submission loss to Kevin Holland last July at UFC 291 and has yet to schedule his return to the cage.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Sean Strickland and Michael Chiesa?