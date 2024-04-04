Germaine de Randamie already eyeing title fight ahead of UFC Vegas 90 return: “The division is quite dead”

By Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is back in action.

Germaine de Randamie

‘The Iron Lady’ hasn’t competed in the cage since a third-round submission victory over Julianna Pena in October 2020. That was a major win for Germaine de Randamie, but she was quickly forced to the sidelines. Over the following years, the former UFC champion would give birth to her first child.

Germaine de Randamie gave birth to her son early last year, and afterward, announced her plans to return to MMA. She’s finally set to return to the cage this Saturday night, on the prelims of UFC Vegas 90. There, she will meet fellow contender, Norma Dumont. ‘The Immortal’ enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Germaine de Randamie previewed her UFC return. There, ‘The Lion Lady’ admitted that she’s already targeting a title fight with a potential win over Dumont. That’s due to her previous victories over ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ and current champion Raquel Pennington.

Furthermore, Germaine de Randamie believes that her exciting fight style will also help her case for a title shot. Since Amanda Nunes’ retirement last summer, ‘The Iron Lady’ believes that the division has lacked excitement. She hopes to put the weight class back on the right track starting this weekend.

Germaine-de-randamie

PhotoCred: UFC

“I’m going to fight Raquel next, I want Raquel next.” Germaine de Randamie stated in the interview, discussing her UFC return. “Listen, Julianna Pena is out of the rankings because she’s been inactive. The division is quite dead, since Amanda left. Right? We’ve got a great fight next week, with Kayla [Harrison] vs. Holly [Holm]. But, I defeated Holly, I’ve defeated Pena, and I’ve defeated Raquel. Raquel asked everyone she lost to a rematch, except me.”

She continued, “My only loss in the UFC comes at the hands of Amanda Nunes. I’ve defeated Larissa Pacheco, I’ve defeated Aspen Ladd, a prospect. If I defeat Norma Saturday, I’m going to ask the UFC very friendly, to give my title shot because I should be the one fighting next for a title. I absolutely respect Raquel. Absolutely. But, a true champion knows that if you ask everyone you lost to, to a rematch, you should also rematch me.”

“Pena is out. Why should we wait?” Germaine de Randamie concluded. “The division, since Amanda left, it’s a little bit quiet. Not a lot of things are happening. Let’s make it exciting again!”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Germaine de Randamie fight for the bantamweight title next?

