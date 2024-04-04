Dan Ige offers to be Alexander Volkanovski’s tune-up fight at UFC 305: “Happy to take the challenge”

By Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige wants to welcome Alexander Volkanovski back to the cage.

’50K’ is fresh off his return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 86 in February. There, Dan Ige scored a first-round knockout victory over Andre Fili. The win was the featherweight’s third in his last four appearances in the cage. With that sort of recent success, Ige believes that he should be next for Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Great’ is also fresh off a return to the cage in February. In the main event of UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski returned to the featherweight division to face Ilia Topuria. ‘El Matador’ turned in a stellar performance, scoring a knockout win over the Australian fighter. In the process, ending Volkanovski’s historic title reign.

If Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight in his home country, Dan Ige has a pitch for him. Taking to X earlier this week, ’50K’ offered to be the former champion’s tune-up fight. If Volkanovski wants to take a lower-ranked fighter given his recent losses, Ige believes that he would be the perfect man for him.

As of now, Volkanovski hasn’t shown interest in a return at UFC 305 in Australia. However, given that the event is taking place in his home country, that would be the perfect place to make a comeback.

Dan Ige offers to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 305 in Australia

“Hey @alexvolkanovski if you need a tune-up fight for Perth, I’d be happy to take the challenge” – Dan Ige wrote on X earlier this week, offering to face the former champion.

As of now, the UFC 305 card is still being filled out. There are no fights attached to the card right now, but there have been a few linked to the event. The potential main event for the card could wind up being Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, if recent reports turn out to be true. ‘The Last Stylebender’ competed on the last card in Australia in September, suffering a loss to Sean Strickland.

‘Stillknocks’ later won the gold from the American in January, setting the stage for a grudge match with Adesanya. While that’s a massive fight, the card could still likely use a bump in star power. That could potentially lead to the return of Alexander Volkanovski as well.  Whether the former champion would want to face Dan Ige however, remains unclear.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight contender? Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Dan Ige?

