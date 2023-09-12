Jared Cannonier tells UFC President Dana White to “f**k the rematch” and let him fight Sean Strickland next: “I’ve already beaten your champion”

By Josh Evanoff - September 12, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier wants the first crack at Sean Strickland.

Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland, UFC Vegas 66

‘Tarzan’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 293 in Australia on Saturday. There, Sean Strickland recieved the first title shot of his career, facing Israel Adesanya. ‘The Last Stylebender’ entered a massive favorite for his title defense, having defeated the likes of Alex Pereira, Jared Cannonier, and more.

With ‘The Killa Gorilla’ in attendance on Saturday, Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. While Adesanya showed heart to fight on after a first-round knockdown, it wasn’t enough. The wild middleweight contender scored a unanimous decision win, with Dana White quickly announcing plans for a rematch that night.

However, those plans will be on hold if it’s up to Jared Cannonier. The middleweight contender recently commented on one of Dana White’s Instagram recent posts. His comment was simple, cancel the rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya, and give him the title shot instead.

Jared Cannonier calling out Sean Strickland in Dana White's comment section

Image via: @Danawhite on Instagram

“Hey. Dana fuck the rematch. I’ve already beaten your champion let do it again. Watch my break another record. I better than ever you’ll see” – Jared Cannonier wrote on Dana White’s Instagram.

A case for a Jared Cannonier title shot does have a fair bit of merit. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating Marvin Vettori in June by unanimous decision. However, last December, he captured a split-decision win over Sean Strickland.

That is still Sean Strickland’s most recent loss to date. While Israel Adesanya is seemingly locked in as the next title challenger, Jared Cannonier is making his case directly to Dana White. We’ll see how it plays out for him.

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier 2?

