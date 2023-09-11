Robert Whittaker rejects idea Israel Adesanya was “off” at UFC 293: “Sean shut him down”

By Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya was off on Saturday.

Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya

‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon opposite Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 this weekend. Heading into the matchup, Israel Adesanya was a massive betting favorite. Furthermore, he was already targeting a future title defense against Dricus du Plessis following his win over Robert Whittaker in July.

However, all those plans were blown up on Saturday night by ‘Tarzan’. Israel Adesanya showed heart and toughness bouncing back from a first-round knockdown, but still suffered a unanimous decision loss. Despite the one-sided defeat, Dana White announced plans to make the rematch. It’s safe to say that Robert Whittaker doesn’t agree with that decision.

Speaking on his MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker reacted to Israel Adesanya’s loss at UFC 293. Evidently, he rejected the idea from Dana White and others that the champion just had an off night. In the eyes of ‘The Reaper’, Sean Strickland just had the perfect strategy and fighting style on Saturday.

RELATED: TEDDY ATLAS EXPLAINS WHAT WENT WRONG FOR ISRAEL ADESANYA AT UFC 293

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC 293

(via Zuffa LLC)

“I’m seeing a lot of things popping up saying that Izzy looked off,” Robert Whittaker stated reacting to Israel Adesanya’s upset loss. “I don’t think he had an off night, I think he looked off because Sean shut him down. Izzy wasn’t given any space in the open floor to do any of his tricky kicks. He wasn’t given any space to work with his flinch game, his punches, he just wasn’t given the chance.”

He continued, “Sean was in his face from the first bell… That shot he landed in the first round just exasperated everything else. It boosted Sean’s confidence through the roof, and it dropped Izzy’s right down. … You need that doubt in your opponent and it just set the stage for the other four rounds, which I felt Sean won pretty handly.”

What do you make of these comments from Robert Whittaker? Were you shocked by Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Ian Garry and Colby Covington

Ian Garry hopeful for future dream fight with Colby Covington: "Slap the mouth off of him"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023
Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya opens as small favorite in potential rematch against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya has opened as a small favorite in a potential rematch with Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis slams Israel Adesanya's UFC 293 performance: "Get your sh*t together"

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis has gone off on Israel Adesanya for his performance at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC 293
UFC

Teddy Atlas explains what went wrong for Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

An icon among boxing trainers, Teddy Atlas, has given his take on what went south for Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor teases move to 185lbs following Sean Strickland’s title win at UFC 293: “I’d fancy it”

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Conor McGregor is once again having some fun on Twitter, this time teasing a move to middleweight.

Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape.

Manel Kape issues apology after using a homophobic slur during his callout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 293

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Coach explains what went wrong for Israel Adesanya in UFC 293 title fight with Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman has explained what went wrong for his student in the UFC 293 main event.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley shoots down Aljamain Sterling’s request for an immediate rematch: “If it was close, maybe”

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

Sean O’Malley has dismissed the idea of Aljamain Sterling receiving an immediate rematch against him following UFC 292.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland reflects on his journey to become UFC middleweight champion: “Thank god for child abuse”

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

Sean Strickland has taken a look back at his incredible journey that led to him capturing the UFC middleweight championship.

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, Rematch, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier doesn't think Israel Adesanya should receive an immediate rematch with Sean Strickland: "I think the division needs to move on"

Chris Taylor - September 10, 2023

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya should receive an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland following their title fight at UFC 293.