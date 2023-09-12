Anderson Silva laughs off Israel Adesanya comparisons after UFC 293: “I’m the one in charge of this s*it here”

By Josh Evanoff - September 12, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s upset loss.

Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya

‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon over the weekend in the main event of UFC 293. There, he faced Sean Strickland, who entered the event on a two-fight winning streak. Leading into the main event, many were calling Israel Adesanya the middleweight ‘GOAT‘ over Anderson Silva.

Furthermore, there was talk of a future bout with Dricus du Plessis as well. However, all of that has been turned upside down by ‘Tarzan’. In the main event of UFC 293, Israel Adesanya suffered a unanimous decision defeat, losing middleweight gold in the process. For many, it also temporarily stopped any discussion of Anderson Silva and the GOAT conversation.

That’s seemingly good news to ‘The Spider’. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Anderson Silva seemingly took aim at Israel Adesanya and the comparisons between the two fighters. It’s clear that the Brazilian doesn’t believe the two are on the same level.

RELATED: JARED CANNONIER TELLS UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE TO “F**K THE REMATCH” AND LET HIM FIGHT SEAN STRICKLAND NEXT: “I’VE ALREADY BEATEN YOUR CHAMPION”

Anderson Silva

“I’m the one in charge of this s*it here, and you’re not going to open your mouth again to compare yourself to me in this s*it,” Anderson Silva wrote in an Instagram post seemingly targeting Israel Adesanya that has since been deleted. “Do you understand? I’m the one in charge of this s*it here.”

As of writing, the post has since been deleted from social media. Nonetheless, it’s not the first time that Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya have crossed paths. In February 2019, the two headlined UFC 234, with ‘The Last Stylebender’ winning by unanimous decision.

The two were respectful, and the moment was seen as a passing of the torch. However, four years later, it seems that there’s some bad blood between Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya.

What do you make of these comments from Silva? Were you shocked by Adesanya’s loss at UFC 293?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anderson Silva Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland, UFC Vegas 66

Jared Cannonier tells UFC President Dana White to “f**k the rematch” and let him fight Sean Strickland next: “I've already beaten your champion”

Josh Evanoff - September 12, 2023
Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC

Alexa Grasso confident ahead of Valentina Shevchenko rematch: "Winning every single round"

Josh Evanoff - September 12, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is confident that she’ll once again defeat Valentina Shevchenko.

Dana White and Tito Ortiz
Tito Ortiz

Dana White explains how Tito Ortiz "destroyed what could have been an incredible relationship" with him and the Ferttita's

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Dana White used to be very close with Tito Ortiz but the two had a major falling out, which the UFC boss claims was Ortiz’s fault.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya's coach thinks Sean Strickland's UFC title reign will be cut short: "The rematch will be the end of that story"

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023

Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman believes the Sean Strickland tale will soon come to a close.

Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira explains why Israel Adesanya shouldn't get immediate UFC title rematch against Sean Strickland

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023

Alex Pereira has given his take on why Israel Adesanya should not get an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284

Alexander Volkanovski turns attention to Islam Makhachev at UFC 300: “I think that makes a lot of sense"

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023
Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293
UFC

Sean Strickland turns UFC middleweight rankings upside down, enters pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023

Sean Strickland brilliantly executed an effective game plan against Israel Adesanya, and the UFC rankings have been thrown in a tailspin as a result.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 139, Noche UFC
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 139 with Jasmine Jasudavicius, Christos Giagos, and Kyle Nelson

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

The 139th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of Noche UFC this Saturday.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Israel Adesanya

Ian Machado Garry shares his thoughts on the UFC 293 main event: “What did Sean Strickland do that was elite?”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC fighter Ian Machado Garry wasn’t overly impressed with the nature of Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Alexander Volkov, Tai Tuivasa, UFC 293, UFC, Results
Tai Tuivasa

Alexander Volkov shocked that he didn’t receive a bonus after defeating Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke at UFC 293: “It was my very first submission”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

Alexander Volkov has expressed his surprise at not being awarded a bonus for his submission win over Tai Tuivasa.