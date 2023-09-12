Anderson Silva laughs off Israel Adesanya comparisons after UFC 293: “I’m the one in charge of this s*it here”

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s upset loss.

‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon over the weekend in the main event of UFC 293. There, he faced Sean Strickland, who entered the event on a two-fight winning streak. Leading into the main event, many were calling Israel Adesanya the middleweight ‘GOAT‘ over Anderson Silva.

Furthermore, there was talk of a future bout with Dricus du Plessis as well. However, all of that has been turned upside down by ‘Tarzan’. In the main event of UFC 293, Israel Adesanya suffered a unanimous decision defeat, losing middleweight gold in the process. For many, it also temporarily stopped any discussion of Anderson Silva and the GOAT conversation.

That’s seemingly good news to ‘The Spider’. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Anderson Silva seemingly took aim at Israel Adesanya and the comparisons between the two fighters. It’s clear that the Brazilian doesn’t believe the two are on the same level.

RELATED: JARED CANNONIER TELLS UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE TO “F**K THE REMATCH” AND LET HIM FIGHT SEAN STRICKLAND NEXT: “I’VE ALREADY BEATEN YOUR CHAMPION”

“I’m the one in charge of this s*it here, and you’re not going to open your mouth again to compare yourself to me in this s*it,” Anderson Silva wrote in an Instagram post seemingly targeting Israel Adesanya that has since been deleted. “Do you understand? I’m the one in charge of this s*it here.”

As of writing, the post has since been deleted from social media. Nonetheless, it’s not the first time that Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya have crossed paths. In February 2019, the two headlined UFC 234, with ‘The Last Stylebender’ winning by unanimous decision.

The two were respectful, and the moment was seen as a passing of the torch. However, four years later, it seems that there’s some bad blood between Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya.

What do you make of these comments from Silva? Were you shocked by Adesanya’s loss at UFC 293?