Marvin Vettori responds after UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shares his career hit list: “Sack of sh*t, you run for five rounds”

Marvin Vettori has hit out at Israel Adesanya as the champion prepares to return to action this weekend at UFC 293.

While he may not be the champion, Marvin Vettori is certainly one of the most colorful characters in the middleweight division. As he prepares to turn 30, though, it’s interesting to look back on his run so far and consider what the future has in store for him.

Two of Vettori’s most notable fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship came against Israel Adesanya. On both occasions, he came up on the losing end, with the rematch being contested for the UFC middleweight title. Despite that, Marvin is still hungry for the gold, although he’s only managed to go 2-2 in his last four outings.

In a recent tweet, Vettori made it crystal clear that he still isn’t a big fan of ‘Stylebender’.