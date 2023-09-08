Marvin Vettori responds after UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shares his career hit list: “Sack of sh*t, you run for five rounds”
Marvin Vettori has hit out at Israel Adesanya as the champion prepares to return to action this weekend at UFC 293.
While he may not be the champion, Marvin Vettori is certainly one of the most colorful characters in the middleweight division. As he prepares to turn 30, though, it’s interesting to look back on his run so far and consider what the future has in store for him.
Two of Vettori’s most notable fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship came against Israel Adesanya. On both occasions, he came up on the losing end, with the rematch being contested for the UFC middleweight title. Despite that, Marvin is still hungry for the gold, although he’s only managed to go 2-2 in his last four outings.
In a recent tweet, Vettori made it crystal clear that he still isn’t a big fan of ‘Stylebender’.
Hitlist a sack of shit you run for 5 rounds it is what it is https://t.co/saZvltGsJM
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 8, 2023
Vettori lashes out
“Hitlist a sack of s*** you run for 5 rounds it is what it is”
The Italian star was responding to a ‘hit list’ posted by Adesanya, in which he put the spotlight on some of the fallen opponents he’s beaten in the past.
For Israel, his next challenge comes this weekend when he goes head to head with Sean Strickland. Some wonder how much longer he’s going to be competing at 185 pounds but if contenders continue to rise up, we imagine he’ll answer the call.
The path to glory isn’t quite as clear for Vettori. He needs to start picking up a few consecutive wins and from there, perhaps the conversation can begin again, especially given how young he is compared to some of his peers.
What do you believe the future holds for Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
